RiverDogs' Nelson puts up seven zeros

It may not show up as perfect in the box score, but Nick Nelson faced the minimum through seven scoreless innings on Sunday for Class A Charleston.

Nelson retired the first eight hitters he faced, striking out three. The 22-year-old got a pair of assists from his catcher, Jason Lopez. After Ricardo Cubillan became the first Drive hitter to reach base with a two-out single through the right side of the infield, Castro promptly threw him out trying to steal second, ending the third inning.

When Lorenzo Cedrola led off the fourth with a line drive single to right, he suffered a similar fate as Castro cut him down attempting to swipe second. From there, Nelson began set down eight in a row, a streak that ended when he plunked Cedrola leading off the seventh. Lopez again came to his pitcher's aid by picking off Cedrola at first.

Nelson coaxed a popup from Victor Acosta and struck out Pedro Castellanos on three pitches to get through the inning. At 94 pitches -- 59 for strikes -- the Panama City, Florida native's day was over.

Nelson exited a scoreless game, but RiverDogs reliever Kyle Zurak surrendered two runs in the eighth as Marino Campana hit an RBI triple and scored on Kervin Suarez's sacrifice fly.

The Drive trio of Kutter Crawford, Angel Padron (1-0) and Devon Fisher combined on a seven-hit shutout, with Fisher working around two walks in the ninth for his first save of the season.