Yanks' Sheffield goes on disabled list at Triple-A
Southpaw left second Scranton/Wilkes-Barre start with shoulder tightness
By Tyler Maun / MiLB.com | May 12, 2018 2:24 PM ET
Only twice through the rotation at Triple-A, Justus Sheffield will be taking a pause in his climb to the Major Leagues.
Baseball's No. 46 overall prospect was placed on the seven-day disabled list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday due to left shoulder stiffness, a day after he left his start early.
Sheffield was in the midst of completing a fourth hitless inning to open his Friday night when he was forced from the game after 3 2/3. On his 51st pitch of the game, Sheffield struck out Rochester's Kennys Vargas but was promptly visited on the mound by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre manager Bobby Mitchell and athletic trainer Darren London before leaving the game, according to The Scranton Times-Tribune.
After the transaction, Mitchell was optimistic about a quick return.
On Justus Sheffield, RailRiders manager Bobby Mitchell is hopeful he'll only miss one turn through the rotation. One of the benefits of the 7-day DL. Mitchell pretty much figured last night they were going to go this route.- Conor Foley (@RailRidersTT) May 12, 2018
The Yankees' No. 3 prospect was making just his second start with the RailRiders after opening the season at Double-A. Combined between Trenton and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Sheffield has gone 1-3 with a 2.23 ERA in seven starts. Over his 36 1/3 total innings, the 21-year-old has struck out 48 batters against 20 walks while limiting opponents to a .160 average and posting a stingy 1.10 WHIP.
Sheffield spent nearly two months on the disabled list last year in the Eastern League with a strained oblique. After being placed on the DL on July 6, he didn't return to the mound until Sept. 3 but helped lead Trenton to an Eastern League Finals appearance, posting a 2.16 ERA in two postseason starts.
He also impressed while making up for lost innings in the Arizona Fall League. Sheffield made five starts for Scottsdale in the showcase circuit, going 2-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 22 strikeouts against only three walks in 20 1/3 innings.
Originally a Cleveland 2014 first-round pick, Sheffield was traded to New York on July 31, 2016 as part of the Trade Deadline deal that sent big league closer Andrew Miller to the Tribe.
Tyler Maun is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @TylerMaun.