Yanks' Thompson-Williams continues homer binge

Thompson-Williams homered three times during Class A Charleston's Tuesday doubleheader, giving him five blasts in his last three games, as his club was swept by Hagerstown, 10-7 in the opener and 7-4 in the finale.

Dom Thompson-Williams is finally healthy and back in comfortable surroundings. The confidence he's showing at the plate might be a reflection of both.

The Yankees took Thompson-Williams out of the University of South Carolina with a fifth-round pick in 2016, and the outfielder has been scorching since returning from a lower body injury that put him on the disabled list from April 9-May 9. On Tuesday, the former Gamecock got started with a one-out solo shot to center in the opener and followed it with a two-run blast to right in the sixth. That shot, the first of back-to-back homers for the RiverDogs along with Steven Sensley's to center, capped a five-run inning that brought Charleston back to within two runs of Hagerstown.

In the afternoon series finale, Thompson-Williams cranked another one-out solo shot to center in the top of the first. The 23-year-old walked in the third inning and was hit by a pitch in the fifth to reach base for the fifth time on the day.

The three-homer day followed a two-homer performance on Sunday during which Thompson-Williams went 4-for-6 with five RBIs as part of the RiverDogs' 12-9 win over the Suns.

Since his return from the DL, Thompson-Williams is batting .435/.480/1.130 with nine RBIs over six games.

Thompson-Williams got his first taste of action in the South Atlantic League last year when he was promoted from Class A Short Season Staten Island to Charleston in August. Over 21 games with the RiverDogs, he managed just a .188/.270/.213 line.

Hagerstown's Luis Garcia, Washington's No. 6 prospect, and Nick Banks each posted four hits between Tuesday's two games. Garcia scored three runs and rove in three more while banks homered in the opener, brought in four and scored twice.