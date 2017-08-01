Yankees promote 19-year-old Florial to Tampa

The organization promoted its fourth-ranked prospect to Class A Advanced Tampa on Tuesday after he spent 96 games with the RiverDogs over the past two seasons.

Estevan Florial didn't need to spend his entire age-19 season in Charleston to prove his worth to the Yankees.

Florial was batting .297/.373/.483 with 11 homers and 17 stolen bases in 91 games with Charleston this year and ranked second in the South Atlantic League with 64 runs scored. His five triples were part of a 12-way tie for third and he ranked fourth in total bases (166) and fifth in hits (102) and OPS (.855).

His big season has been an impressive bounceback from 2016, when he batted .227/.312/.371 in 65 games across three levels -- 60 were with Rookie-level Pulaski -- in his United States debut. That followed an impressive showing in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League, where his .313/.394/.527 slash line produced seven homers, 53 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 57 games in 2015.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Haiti was a prime target of the A's in trade talks for Sonny Gray, but the Yankees instead traded Dustin Fowler, Jorge Mateo and James Kaprielian for the 27-year-old right-hander.

Florial's name is plastered across the SAL leaderboards, including his 124 strikeouts, which rank second Lexington's Khalil Lee. He's also tied for eighth with 41 walks.

The Yankees also promoted infielder and No. 21 prospect Hoy Jun Park to Tampa. He had a .262/.358/.367 slash line with six homers and 18 steals with Charleston.