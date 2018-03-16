Yankees reassign No. 6 prospect Adams

The Yankees optioned their sixth-ranked prospect to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. The right-hander will join fellow prospect Gleyber Torres with the RailRiders after the latter was optioned there Tuesday.

Adams' Grapefruit League stint got off to a decent start as he gave up one run on one hit and two walks over one inning against the Phillies before holding the Red Sox to a hit and a walk over two scoreless frames in his second outing. But the 23-year-old was roughed up for five runs on seven hits over 1 2/3 innings in his most recent appearance against the Orioles on Wednesday. He finished 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA, three walks and one strikeout in 4 2/3 Grapefruit League innings.

"It hasn't been too great of a spring for me," Adams told MLB.com. "Just got to let it go, and I have to get better as the season goes on. Nothing really happens too good if you just dwell on what happens. Just got to be focused on the future and let the past go."

The Yankees remain high on Adams, with manager Aaron Boone saying Wedesday he would like to see him add more fastball velocity. MLB.com's No. 75 overall prospect had an impressive 2017 campaign, finishing 15-5 with a 2.45 ERA, 58 walks and 135 strikeouts over 150 1/3 innings between Double-A Trenton and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In three Minor League seasons, Adams has never finished with an ERA above 2.50. He has yet to make his regular season debut in the big leagues.