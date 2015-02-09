Madrigal's mad dash for Winston-Salem

The three walks tied a personal best for Madrigal, who has taken a free pass 14 times in 40 games this season after amassing seven in 43 contests a year ago.

Although he went hitless in two official at-bats, the No. 5 White Sox prospect walked three times and stole a career-high three bases as Class A Advanced Winston-Salem edged Fayetteville, 4-3, in 10 innings at BB&T Ballpark.

In an era in which launch angle, exit velocity and power tend to reign supreme, the 5-foot-7, 165-pound infielder is a throwback of sorts. The stolen base -- once a staple of the game -- has been largely left behind as hitters focus on the long ball. Enter Madrigal, who has 20 stolen bases in 30 attempts in his first 83 professional games, including 12 this season.

"I was always raised to play the game this way," Madrigal said. "I play as hard as I can, take the extra base if it's there and use my speed. It's always been a part of my game, so I don't go about it any other way. I know the style of baseball has changed compared to years past, but it's always been this way for me."

The 22-year-old worked a five-pitch walk in the first inning before beginning his onslaught on the basepaths by swiping his 10th base of 2019. He grounded out in the third, earned another free pass in the sixth and stole second and third for the fourth multi-stolen base game of his career. Madrigal battled through seven pitches in the seventh before reaching on a fielding error by Fayetteville shortstop Jonathan Arauz, Houston's No. 23 prospect. With the game tied in the 10th, 3-3, he was intentionally walked, which helped set up Zach Remillard's second consecutive extra-inning walk-off single.

The idea of having a green light each time he's on base is appealing to Madrigal, but MLB.com's No. 44 overall prospect concedes it's not that simple.

"I'm at the point where [stolen base opportunities] are still situational," the Oregon State product said. "I love to be aggressive, but it depends on the game and what the situation calls for. I have to pick and choose my spots, but I always like to get moving when I'm out there."

While Madrigal didn't add a run to his ledger, his ability to work the count and use his speed is something Dash manager Justin Jirschele appreciates at the top of his lineup.

"It's huge for us to have him up there hitting second every night," Winston-Salem's first-year skipper said. "You know if he gets on base that he'll make things happen with his legs. It starts with a great hitting approach and taking his walks. He's one of the toughest outs in the Minors and his bat-to-ball ratio is incredibly high. You know you're going to get four or five good at-bats from him every night, whether he walks or puts the barrel on the ball. And when he does get on, having his speed and baserunning ability is a big asset to our club."

Madrigal entered the game batting .236/.304/.319 in May but he's hit safely in eight of his last 10 games with four multi-hit performances in that span. Overall, the Sacramento, California native is hitting .261/.339/.357 with 14 walks and just six strikeouts in 157 at-bats.

"One of the biggest things I'm learning so far -- especially at the lower levels [of the Minors] -- is the nuances of stealing bases," Madrigal said. "There's plenty of opportunity to do so, but I'm figuring out what counts to go on, timing the pitcher's delivery and so forth. But the stolen base is a huge part of my game and it gives us a boost offensively."

His manager concurred, despite the waning art that is the stolen base.

"You want to be aggressive and that includes stealing, but it depends on the personnel you've got," Jirschele said. "You've got to pick your chances when to push the envelope a bit, but [speed] is a big part of the game and it needs to be, in my opinion."

Evan Skoug belted a two-run homer and singled for the Dash, who were limited to five hits.

Zach Lewis (3-2) fanned two and hit a batter in a scoreless 10th en route to the win.

Jake Adams homered, doubled and drove in two runs for the Woodpeckers, who also got multi-hit efforts from Colton Shaver and Arauz. Nick Hernandez (0-1) allowed the walk-off hit and issued a pair of intentional walks while striking out two in an inning-plus of relief.