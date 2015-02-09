Nothing but zeros for Quad Cities' Hansen

The right-handed Houston prospect extended his shutout streak to 27 2/3 innings as Class A Quad Cities blanked Wisconsin, 5-0, at Modern Woodmen Park. It is the longest scoreless stretch by a River Bandits hurler in 11 years.

Austin Hansen entered Monday's start with five consecutive scoreless outings spread across 41 days. He made it six.

The first few innings were a struggle for Hansen, though. The 21-year-old walked three of the first six batters he faced, threw a wild pitch and allowed a steal of third with one out in the second. He rebounded with a strikeout and a groundout that seemed to settle the University of Oklahoma product, who issued one additional free pass and two hits over his final 2 2/3 innings.

Sitting at 86 pitches with two outs in the fifth and runners at second and third, Hansen was lifted in favor of Brett Daniels, who kept his teammate's streak alive with a strikeout to end the frame.

Gameday box score

The four walks tied Hansen's season high and he fanned six in 4 2/3 frames. His fifth scoreless outing in six appearances lowered his ERA to 1.01, which would lead the Midwest League if he had enough innings to qualify.

Posting eye-popping numbers is nothing new for Hansen, who debuted with a 1.76 ERA and an 0.88 WHIP in 14 appearances -- two starts -- for Class A Short Season Tri-City last year. The Kansas native held opponents to a .130 batting average while striking out 45 in 30 2/3 innings. This season, Hansen has struck out 46 over 35 1/3 with a .146 average against.

2019 MiLB include

Daniels (2-3) continued Quad Cities' dominant night on the mound by striking out six over 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander surrendered a hit and one walk en route to completing the River Bandits' eighth shutout of the season.

Austin Dennis doubled twice and finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base for Quad Cities.

Wisconsin starter Aaron Ashby (3-2) was charged with four runs -- two earned -- on four hits and four walks in six innings. The No. 9 Brewers prospect struck out six and hit a batter during his first loss since April 12.