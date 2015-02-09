Armenteros lights it up for Snappers

The A's sixth-ranked prospect picked up three hits, including two doubles, drove in three runs and scored four times to lead Class A Beloit to an 18-4 romp over Burlington on Saturday at Pohlman Field.

Armenteros entered in a 1-for-20 funk and was hitting .216 in August. On Saturday, there were no signs of any those struggles.

He began snapping out of that early on Saturday when he walked in the first inning and led off the fifth with his sixth double of the season before scoring on a wild pitch by reliever Eduardo Del Rosario (2-4).

In the sixth, the 19-year-old Cuban smacked his seventh homer, sending a 1-2 pitch from right-hander Matt Eagle over the fence in left-center field to plate Ryan Gridley and extend the Snappers' lead to 7-2.

The Bees climbed within 7-4, but Beloit pulled away with an 11-run eighth. Armenteros lined a double to center and trotted home when Logan Farrar was hit by a pitch. He came up to the plate again and walked, scoring his career-high fourth run when A's No. 5 prospect Austin Beck launched his first career grand slam.

Armenteros signed with the A's in August 2016 for $3 million and made his pro debut last season with six games in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League and 41 in the Arizona League, where he put up a .288/.376/.474 slash line with 17 extra-base hits, four of them home runs, and 10 stolen bases at the age of 18.

Armenteros was held back in extended spring training before heading off to full-season ball. He responded well, homering in his second game at the Class A level, and the entire season in Wisconsin has been an adjustment after playing exclusively in warm-weather environments. He hit .275/.368/.440 in May with four homers.

Strikeouts have continued to be the biggest issue for the teenager, who struck out at a 26.5-percent clip in the AZL last season. With the Snappers, Armenteros has struck out 95 times in 234 at-bats with 30 walks, but has still managed an impressive .376 on-base percentage. Of his 64 hits, 16 have been for extra bases.

The Snappers' offensive output was their most runs in a game the past two seasons.

Beck finished with three hits and five RBIs, while Miguel Mercedes drove in three runs. Mickey McDonald went 3-for-3 with a pair of walks, an RBI and a run scored and Gridley contributed three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Right-hander Mitchell Jordan (6-3) got the win, allowing two runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked none and struck out six.