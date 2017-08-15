Dunshee's been a New York-Penn demon too

His pro career has started in similar fashion and the Lake Monsters right-hander parlayed that success into his first All-Star selection.

"I think Wake did a good job in preparing myself for the professional atmosphere, [I learned] how to prepare yourself by yourself," Dunshee said. "You're going to have to learn what you need personally to be ready and to get better every day and you've got to know yourself. The Wake Forest coaching staff did a great job in helping us mature as players over the years and learn who we were and go from there."

The Indiana native left Winston-Salem, North Carolina with his program's strikeout records in his back pocket, having whiffed 330 batters for the Demon Deacons, and finished with 28 wins, fourth most all-time at the school.

Though Dunshee's professional debut didn't correlate with those numbers -- three earned runs on five hits over two innings in the Rookie-level Arizona League -- the nine frames since have been nearly flawless.

MiLB include

His second outing after being drafted by Oakland in the seventh round this June came with Class A Short Season Vermont and he held Staten Island scoreless over two innings.

From there, it's been all zeros in the runs column over the 27 1/3 innings Dunshee has thrown for the Lake Monsters, by far the most shutout innings pitched in the league this year.

"I think I just took the same mind-set from college to here," he said. "Just throwing a bunch of strikes and making people get themselves out, and not giving them anything free. It's worked so far and I've been attacking hitters pretty well. So, I'm pleased with how I've done so far and looking forward to keeping it going."

Dunshee has allowed just 16 hits and six walks while striking out 32 with the Lake Monsters, justifying his selection to the North roster for Tuesday night's New York-Penn League All-Star Game at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. He pitched the second inning, allowing one single in his latest shutout inning of work.

Gameday box score

"It's really cool," he said of the experience. "Tri-City has a done a great job. I'm really excited for the game, it's usually a fun atmosphere."

The 22-year-old is also excited to get another shot at his former Wake batterymate, Aberdeen's Ben Breazeale, who was drafted by Baltimore just 17 picks after Dunshee and earned his way onto the South roster with a .351 average that stands second-best in the league.

The ex-teammates already had an opportunity to square off already this season, with Dunshee striking out his old catcher in the first matchup and Breazeale exacting revenge with a single in the following at-bat.

"He's seen a lot of me from catching me for four years and facing me in intrasquad games. He's seen a lot of time behind the plate and seen a lot of my pitches," Dunshee said. "He knows what I have and he knows what I'm trying to do. And I know what he's trying to do. It's fun to go against him."

All-Star notes

Joltin' Jake: Though not a participant in the All-Star Game, Tri-City's Jake Adams was granted the chance to slug it out in the Slidin' Dirty Home Run Derby, and he did not disappoint the home crowd. All participants were given a two-minute, 30-second time limit, with four of the eight participants carrying on to the semifinals and the two highest totals moving to the last round. Adams advanced with a first round-best 11 then tied Williamsport's Jhailyn Ortiz with 12 to advance to the final. Ortiz led off and slugged 11 in the last round, but Adams lifted the crowd with 13 shots to capture the crown.

All class: Before the start of the game, the circuit's Hall of Fame class was introduced. Tri-City owner William Gladstone, late "Voice of the Cyclones" Warner Fusselle and Baltimore Orioles manager and former Oneonta Yankees skipper Buck Showalter comprised the Class of 2017 for their "overall accomplishments and contributions to the league."

So fresh, so clean: Players received haircuts and facial hair maintenance courtesy of Jamie Magur and crew from the Troy Grooming Co. in downtown Troy. Both clubhouses had barber chairs, full amenities and two trained professionals who ensured both squads would be the most stylish All-Stars in the Minors this year.