Luzardo, Puk strong in returns for Ports

A.J. Puk, MLB.com's No. 35 overall prospect , struck out four over two innings, allowing one run in his first appearance since 2017. He was followed by 13th-ranked Jesus Luzardo, who threw three scoreless frames before Class A Advanced Stockton rallied for a 4-3 victory over San Jose at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Stockton Ports hosted the highly anticipated season debut of a top A's prospect on the mound Tuesday night. Then they did it again.

Puk's wait for to return to the mound was longer. The 2016 first-round pick seemed poised to make his big league debut a year ago before undergoing Tommy John surgery in April that sidelined him for the season. Wearing a Ports jersey for the first time since making 14 California League outings in 2017, he showed off his 70-grade fastball early, reportedly touching nearly 100 mph in the first inning.

After striking out the first batter he saw and getting a flyout behind it, Puk yielded the only hit of his abbreviated night -- a solo homer to right field by Giants No. 2 prospect Heliot Ramos. The second-ranked A's prospect rebounded to whiff top Giants prospect Joey Bart to close the inning.

Puk walked Courtney Hawkins to open the second but bounced back with consecutive strikeouts of David Villar and Kyle McPherson before Manuel Geraldo bounced into a forceout.

The University of Florida product broke out in 2017, leading the Minor Leagues with 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

"All the young guys have said he's been awesome and his work ethic has been good," A's coordinator of instruction Ed Sprague said before the season. "I'm sure it's tough. His personality doesn't really show it, but he was so close and had such a good big league camp last year. There a was a lot of talk about him making the rotation [out of camp] and if he didn't make it, he probably would've been up there within the month, possibly.

"That's got to be frustrating, but at least the timing of it, they got [the surgery] done, got it fixed right away. Sometimes guys can miss a year and a half. For him, being able to get back there and maybe get in some games by June, we'll see what happens."

Upon Puk's exit, the spotlight shifted to Luzardo. Sidelined since mid-March with a shoulder strain, Oakland's top prospect gave up a leadoff single to left-center to Zander Clarke in third before erasing him with a double play grounder off the bat of Bryce Johnson. That started a string of six straight batters retired, including a fourth-inning strikeout of Ramos, before McPherson singled to left with one out in the fifth. After Gerardo sacrificed, Luzardo punctuated his night by punching out Clarke.

Luzardo made 23 starts last year while rocketing through three levels. The 21-year-old was 2-1 with a 1.23 ERA in three starts for Stockton before a quick promotion to Double-A Midland, where he starred in the Texas League with a 7-3 record and 2.29 ERA in 16 appearances. Luzardo finished the year with Triple-A Nashville, posting a 7.31 ERA in four starts -- a mark that sat at 3.46 after his first three at the Minors' highest level.

Both Puk and Luzardo totaled 33 pitches, with Puk throwing 22 strikes and Luzardo 24.

Stockton third baseman Jonah Bride belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning and catcher Robert Mullen, who replaced Jordan Devencenzi in the fifth, singled twice and drove in the other two runs.