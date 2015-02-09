Bohm keeps producing for Lakewood

The top Phillies prospect matched a career high with three hits, reached base four times and scored twice Friday, but Class A Lakewood dropped a 5-3 decision to Lexington at FirstEnergy Park.

Considered one of the best all-around hitters in the 2018 Draft, Alec Bohm is quickly showing why his bat draws such high praise.

Gameday box score

Bohm started the campaign with three consecutive hitless games but has turned things around with six multi-hit efforts through his first 15 South Atlantic League contests. On Friday, MLB.com's No. 56 overall prospect raised his batting average to .333 and his OPS to .900.

Facing No. 22 Royals prospect Austin Cox in the first inning, Bohm fell behind, 0-2, then laced a single the opposite way into right field. The Wichita State product found himself in another two-strike hole against Cox in the fourth but went back up the middle for another base knock. Three batters later, Bohm scored when Malvin Matos reached on an error.

In the sixth, for the third time of the night, Bohm got to two strikes but got the best of the left-handed Legends starter, lining another single to right. The Omaha native faced reliever Austin Lambright to lead off the eighth, working a five-pitch walk before scoring on a two-out hit from Matos.

Last year's third overall Draft pick started his professional career in the Gulf Coast League and moved on to Class A Short Season State College in the New York-Penn League. Landing on the disabled list in mid-July with a shin contusion, Bohm finished the year with a .252/.335/.324 slash line in 40 games.

Include - Html: 2019 MiLB include

He's shown pop with five extra-base hits early this year after totaling eight last year.

Lexington broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth when Chase Vallot delivered an RBI double. Reed Rohlman followed with a two-run homer for his first long ball of the year.

Cox allowed one unearned run on six hits with six strikeouts over six frames, lowering his ERA to 2.40.