Photos: All-Stars show off skills around MiLB

All-Stars took the field across the country this week when the Carolina, California, Florida State, Midwest, South Atlantic and Southern Leagues all held their annual All-Star Games. Take a look at the scenes and memories from MiLB.com's photographers.

San Jose's Heliot Ramos slides safely past Rancho Cucamonga catcher Connor Wong during the California League All-Star Game on June 18 in Inland Empire. (Jerry Espinoza/MiLB.com)

Lancaster's Casey Golden shows off his Derby championship belt at the California League All-Star Game. (Jerry Espinoza/MiLB.com)

The California League honored its 2019 Hall of Fame inductees on Tuesday before the All-Star Game when it presented Rollie Fingers, Harry "Bud" Heslet and Joe Gagliardi with state-shaped plaques. (Fernando Gutierrez Jr./MiLB.com)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes righty Wills Montgomerie warms up under the watchful eye of mascot Tremor. (Jerry Espinoza/MiLB.com)

The North All-Stars celebrate their victory with Cal League president Charlie Blaney. (Fernando Gutierrez Jr./MiLB.com)

Bowling Green catcher and Rays prospect Chris Betts celebrates after winning the Midwest League's Home Run Derby in South Bend. (Travis Berg/MiLB.com)

Betts' North Division teammates celebrate as he concludes the MWL All-Star Game -- which was decided by a derby showdown -- with an bat flip to remember. (Curt Rallo/MiLB.com)

West Division teammates pose at the Midwest League All-Star Game. (Travis Berg/MiLB.com)

Potomac Nationals outfielder Nick Banks is presented with the MVP award at the Carolina League All-Star Game in Frederick. (Alexis Oser/Frederick Keys)

Drew Waters of the Mississippi Braves circles the bases after his seventh inning home run at the Southern League All-Star Game. (Michael Krebs/Biloxi Shuckers)

Tampa's Dermis Garcia shows off his trophy after winning the Florida State League All-Star Game's Home Run Derby at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter on June 15. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

South Division All-Star shortstop and Twins prospect Royce Lewis, MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect, eyes a ball during the Florida State League All-Star. (Mark LoMoglio/MiLB.com)

Delmarva's Doran Turchin was named the South Atlantic League All-Star Game's MVP, while Hickory's Jonathan Ornelas was awarded "Defender of the Game" status. (West Virginia Power)

The sunset lights up the sky in West Virginia during the Sally League All-Star Game. (Hickory Crawdads)

South Atlantic League All-Star festivities conclude with fireworks. (West Virginia Power)