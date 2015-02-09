Photos: Playoff drama unfolds around Minors

Relive the excitement, drama and memorable moments of the 2018 postseason with a selection of images from around Minor League Baseball. Want more great pics? Follow @MiLB on Instagram.



The Memphis Redbirds won their second straight Pacific Coast League crown on Sept. 15. The St. Louis affiliate advanced again to the Triple-A National Championship Game. (Memphis Redbirds)



The Durham Bulls became the first team to win back-to-back Governors' Cups since Columbus in 2010-11 on Sept. 15. The Tampa Bay affiliate advanced to battle Memphis. (Durham Bulls)



The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of the D-backs, celebrate after winning the Southern League championship on Sept. 15. (Michael Krebs/Biloxi Shuckers)



The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Dodgers' Class A Advanced affiliate squad, pose after taking home the California League crown on Sept. 14. (Jerry Espinoza/MiLB.com)



Cleveland Indians third baseman and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson played for Double-A Akron during a rehab appearance in Game 1 of the Eastern League's Western Division playoffs against Altoona on Sept. 5. (David Monseur/MiLB.com)



The Double-A Tulsa Drillers, another Dodgers affiliate, enjoy their status as Texas League champions in San Antonio on Sept. 14. (Tim Campbell)



Spokane Indians manager Kenny Holmberg is ejected by home plate umpire Emma Charlesworth-Seiler during the opening game of the Northwest League Championship Series at P.K. Park on Sept. 9. (Jared Ravich/MiLB.com)



After posting a Minor League-best 90 victories during the regular season, Tampa Bay affiliate Bowling Green won seven of eight playoff games en route to the first championship in the team's 10-year history on Sept. 16. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)



The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Toronto's Double-A affiliate, went 6-0 in the playoffs to sweep to the Eastern League championship on Sept. 14. (Kevin Pataky/MiLB.com)



Rays right-hander Joe Ryan gets loose for the Hudson Valley Renegades before the start of an inning against the Tri-City ValleyCats in Game 1 of the New York-Penn League Finals at Dutchess Stadium on Sept. 9. (Nick Musial/MiLB.com)



Yankees catching prospect Jorge Saez and Thunder bullpen coach Luis Dorante celebrate Trenton's win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Sept. 2. (Rudy C. Jones/MiLB.com)



The Great Falls Voyagers, Rookie-level affiliate of the White Sox, swept four postseason games to the Pioneer League title on Sept. 14. (Great Falls Voyagers)



The Montgomery Biscuits, another Tampa Bay affiliate, rejoice in the locker room after clinching the Southern League North Division second-half title on Aug. 28. (Montgomery Biscuits)



The Class A Advanced Twins affiliate Fort Myers Miracle, who didn't secure their playoff berth until the final day of the regular season, wrapped up the Florida State League championship on Sept. 11. (Fort Myers Miracle)



Hudson Valley marks the moment after clinching a postseason spot with a win over the Brooklyn Cyclones at MCU Park on Aug. 31. (Gordon Donovan/MiLB.com)



Houston infielder Juan Pineda (10) celebrates with his teammates after Tri-City edged Hudson Valley in 12 innings to win the New York-Penn League crown on Sept. 9. (Danny Wild/MiLB.com)



The Buies Creek Astros, Houston's Class A advanced affiliate, get drenched after securing the Carolina League's Southern Division second-half Wild Card on Sept. 3. (Joe Dwyer)



The Memphis Redbirds mark the moment after wrapping up the Pacific Coast League's American Southern Division title on Aug. 25. (Memphis Redbirds)



Hudson Valley's Erik Ostberg and Nicholas Padilla find another use for champagne after moving on to the New York-Penn League Finals on Sept. 6. (Nick Musial/MiLB.com)



The Eugene Emeralds, the Cubs' Class A Short Season affiliate, hoist the trophy after triumphing in the Northwest League championship on Sept. 11. (Jared Ravich/MiLB.com)



Astros No. 23 prospect Jonathan Arauz and 20th-ranked J.J. Matijevic revel in Buies Creek's 3-1 win in Game 2 of the Mills Cup semifinals against Winston-Salem on Sept. 6. (Joe Dwyer)



The Rookie-level Arizona League Cubs make use of a Gatorade jug after wrapping up a semifinal victory on Aug. 29. (Jerry Kime/MiLB.com)



The Rookie-level Elizabethton Twins strike a pose with the trophy after winning their second straight Appalachian League championship on Sept. 5. (Elizabethton Twins)



The sun sets on the West Michigan Whitecaps' Midwest League playoff dreams on Sept. 9 against Bowling Green. (Emily Jones/MiLB.com)