Promo Preview: It all happens this weekend

But now that we're in the second month of the season, the time for broader looks has passed. It's time to focus on the here and now. With that in mind, this week's column looks at the 10 best promotions that are occurring between today (May 14) and Sunday, May 20.

Previous 2018 editions of this column have taken a broad look at promotional trends throughout the Minors, from alternate identities involving food (or booze ) to Star Wars to The Sandlot to Copa De La Diversion .

Spoiler alert: All of these promotions are taking place on Friday or Saturday. Everybody's working for the weekend.

Albuquerque Isotopes

Taco bobblehead, May 18

When the Isotopes suited up as the "Green Chile Cheeseburgers" last season, their opponent was the Fresno Tacos. But in Albuqerque, tacos aren't always the opposition. "Taco" is a character in a nightly onfield mascot race, and on Friday this tortilla-wrapped protagonist is being honored with his own bobblehead. There is no word yet on whether Taco's on-field nemeses, Green Chile and Red Chile, are outraged by the Isotopes' decision to immortalize their racing foe.

Tweet from @ABQTopes: 🌮 On May 18, RACE into Isotopes Park and snag what is sure to be one of the hottest giveaways of 2018 - Taco's very own bobblehead! 🌮Check out all the 2018 promos here ��� https://t.co/TLFU9XsBwsTickets go on sale TOMORROW, March 2 at 10 a.m. ������🔜 pic.twitter.com/sINR9ThOZd

Lansing Lugnuts

Pride Night, May 18

"Pride Night" promotions, a way for teams to engage with and celebrate the LGBTQ community, are becoming increasingly prevalent in the world of Minor League Baseball. The Lugnuts stage their first-ever Pride Night on Friday, featuring representatives from a variety of local LGBTQ organizations. The LanSINGout Gay Men's Chorus will sing both the National Anthem and "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

Tweet from @LansingLugnuts: Very proud and excited to be hosting the 1st annual Pride Night at Cooley Law School Stadium! 🖥���article ��������https://t.co/bqm8ThSS95 pic.twitter.com/dk1aVRGMck

Palm Beach Cardinals

Broken iPhone Screen Amnesty Night, May 18

The Cardinals are extending an offer, "no questions asked," to fans who are currently in possession of phones with broken screens. This offer reads, in part: "Whether your screen met its demise at a baseball game, during a tumble, a toilet mishap, a break-up.... Come to the game and sign up to win one of nine free iPhone screen repairs. One per inning done on the spot!" This is a promotion that seems exactly what it was cracked up to be.

Rochester Red Wings

Renew Your Vows Night, May 18

There'll be runs, hits and love in the air at Rochester's Frontier Field this Friday. The team is offering a "Renew Your Vows" package, featuring a pregame ceremony presided over by on-field host/ordained minister Grant Anderson and Bernie Carbo. The latter individual, a veteran of 12 Major League seasons, is the evening's special guest and will sign autographs following the ceremony. In addition to publicly declaring their continuing love for one another, couples will recieve special "Renew Your Vow Night" koozies. That's so romantic.

Tweet from @RocRedWings: Love baseball? Yes.Love your spouse? Most of the time.Renew Your Vows at the ballpark on May 18! 😘: https://t.co/q4cba1BY0q pic.twitter.com/QLA8WHtqoF



Stockton Ports

Aaron Judge high school bobblehead, May 18

Before Aaron Judge was New York Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge, he was regionally renowned Linden High School slugger Aaron Judge. The Ports, who play in close proximity to Linden High, are commemorating this lesser-known portion of Judge's slugging career via the distribution of bobbleheads featuring Judge decked out in a Linden High School jersey. These bobbleheads will go fast, so fans are advised to Aaron on the side of caution and get to the ballpark early.

Tweet from @stocktonports: Happy Birthday to Linden, CA native @TheJudge44! Don't miss out on your chance to grab a Linden High School Aaron Judge Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of San Joaquin Family Law on May 18th! Tickets: https://t.co/aAol8O40Nv pic.twitter.com/ZjoZh6FAej

Trenton Thunder

Thunder Pork Roll, May 18

Trenton will suit up as the "Thunder Pork Roll" this Friday and every Friday home game thereafter for the remainder of the season. New Jersey's favorite meat product will be celebrated in myriad ways during the inaugural "Pork Roll" game. The first 1,025 adults in attendance recieve pork roll aprons, and $1 pork roll sandwiches are available throughout the game. This writer, currently referring to himself in the third person, will be in attendance. His Designated Eater will surely sample the "Sticky Pig."

Tweet from @TrentonThunder: 🚨🚨 Introducing the Sticky Pig 🚨🚨Pork RollBaconEggCheeseRed Pepper JamOn a Glazed DonutThat and other stadium enhancements announced here: https://t.co/Ex4ss1OrrD#25SeasonsofThunder pic.twitter.com/84sFiqwiYy

Colorado Springs Sky Sox

1950s Replica Sky Sox Jerseys, May 19

The Sky Sox are celebrating their final season as a Triple-A franchise with a "Cheers to 45 More Years" campaign, in which they take the field on select nights while wearing a jersey representing a distinct era of Colorado Springs baseball history. This Saturday is "'50s Night," with the duds in question being '50s-era Sky Sox jerseys.

Tweet from @skysox: The Sky Sox will pay tribute to professional baseball's history while celebrating the future of professional baseball in Colorado Springs with "Cheers to 45 More Years" campaign. #CheersTo45MoreYearshttps://t.co/6olUf3tEFB pic.twitter.com/ZFNtThqNCA

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Royal Wedding Celebration, May 19

Prince Harry and his bride, Meghan Markle, tie the knot this Saturday, and the Greensboro Grasshoppers have declared themselves "the official site of the stateside wedding reception." As such, the team will distribute 1,000 Royal Couple bobbleheads while also honoring two local lovebirds as "the Royal Couple of the game." Other Great Britain-influenced endeavors include a pregame rendition of "God Save the Queen," the chimes of Big Ben ringing at the start of each inning and a fourth-inning "High Tea."

Tweet from @GSOHoppers: We cordially invite you to attend a red-carpet celebration of the Royal Wedding on Saturday, May 19th 🎉💍👑https://t.co/1m0jtBaFp3 pic.twitter.com/sbvcjT5C8B

Lansing Lugnuts

Game of Thrones Night, May 19

One night after "Pride Night," the Lugnuts are staging a salute to Game of Thrones. The Lugnuts, a Toronto affiliate, are giving away "spear throwing" bobbleheads featuring former House Blue Jays, and current House Met, Noah Syndergaard. Meanwhile, the team will take the field in "White Walker" specialty jerseys.

Tweet from @LansingLugnuts: Game of Thrones Night is just 10 DAYS AWAY!😱The Lugnuts will be wearing "White Walker" themed jerseys������Lansing's friendly dragon Winston the Tegu will be here🐲AND a @Noahsyndergaard Spear Throwing Bobblehead giveaway presented by @SparrowHealth 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gZRImU9s7t



Stockton Ports

Asparagus Night, May 19

The Ports are following their Aaron Judge bobblehead night with their annual "Asparagus Night." Why? Because Stockton is known as the "Asparagus Capital of the World," and the Ports love to celebrate this agricultural claim to fame. The team will wear asparagus theme jerseys, and asparagus will be incorporated into a variety of concession specialties. Who wants an asparagus dog?

Tweet from @bensbiz: Asparagus Dog at tonight's @stocktonports game. pic.twitter.com/QvgZXr7tY4