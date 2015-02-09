Prospect Roundup: Games of April 12

Pirates 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes, Triple-A Indianapolis: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 R, 1 BB -- A night after the Pirates' second-ranked prospect cracked his first Triple-A homer among a trio of extra-base hits, Hayes was at it again Friday. Against Charlotte, he led off the third inning by ripping a double down the left field line and scored on Elias Diaz's single. In the fourth, MLB.com's No. 45 overall prospect smoked a double to center for his fifth extra-base hit in two games. He also worked a walk as the Indians rolled past Charlotte. Gameday box score

Pirates 1B Will Craig, Triple-A Indianapolis: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R, 1 BB -- Hayes was not alone in doing damage for Indy. Craig mashed a two-run homer in the third inning and followed by singling home Hayes in the fourth. He also walked. Through eight games, the Pirates' No. 16 prospect is batting .290/.436/.774 with five homers and 10 RBIs. He leads the International League in homers and is tied for first among all Triple-A sluggers with Round Rock's Yordan Alvarez. All five dingers have come in separate contests, demonstrating the consistency that allowed the 2016 first-round pick to club 20 homers and drive in 102 runs for Double-A Altoona last season. Gameday box score

Phillies RHP Enyel De Los Santos, Triple-A Lehigh Valley: 7 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 9 K, 2 BB -- The Phillies' sixth-ranked prospect has been nails in his first two starts of the season, allowing one earned run on six hits with 19 punchouts over 12 innings. On Friday, the right-hander struck out nine over seven innings to lower his ERA to 0.75 and WHIP to 0.67. The native of the Dominican Republic retired the first 14 batters and carried a no-hitter into the sixth before John Andreoli lined a two-out double. In the seventh, De Los Santos yielded a leadoff single to Twins No. 22 prospect LaMonte Wade, fanned sixth-ranked Brent Rooker and walked No. 26 Luke Raley. But he buckled down and induced an inning-ending double play ball from Wynston Sawyer to end his outing. Perhaps experience in the Major Leagues last year, when he tossed 19 frames in seven games with the Phils, has motivated him to earn another promotion. Gameday box score

Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic, Class A West Virginia: 1-for-5, HR, RBI -- Acquired in an offseason trade with the Mets that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York, MLB.com's No. 55 overall prospect made his full-season debut earlier this month. It'd been a struggle, but he's beginning to show signs of life. After driving in two runs in his first multi-hit game in the South Atlantic League on Thursday, the Mariners' second-ranked prospect lifted off for his first homer of 2019. With two outs in the fifth, the sixth overall pick in last year's Draft lined a solo shot over the wall in right-center field. Gameday box score

Twins LHP Devin Smeltzer, Double-A Pensacola: 8 1/3 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 8 K, 1 BB -- After striking out nine over 5 2/3 scoreless frames in his season debut, the Twins prospect outdid himself against Jacksonville. He nearly delivered a complete game effort and threw 65 of 85 pitches for strikes. At one point, the 23-year-old set down eight Jumbo Shrimp in a row and, after Magneuris Sierra singled leading off the fourth, the left-hander began a new streak of seven straight retired. Gameday box score

Cardinals 3B Nolan Gorman, Class A Peoria: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBIs -- At 19 years old, the top Cardinals propsect has put the rest of the Midwest League on notice: he's here to hit. He leads the league in RBIs (12), slugging percentage (.844), OPS (1.303), extra-base hits (seven), total bases (27) and is tied atop the circuit in homers (three) and runs scored (nine). On Friday, the No. 60 overall prospect accounted for the Chiefs' only runs with a two-run blast to right in the sixth inning. He added a single to raise his batting average to .406. Gameday box score

Royals OF Khalil Lee, Double-A Northwest Arkansas: 2-for-5, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- It's been a solid start in the Texas League for Kansas City's second-ranked prospect, who came through with a two-run single in the third inning. In the eighth, Lee used the opposite field and lined an RBI double. Both times he reached base, the 20-year-old came around to score. Over 38 at-bats, Lee is hitting .342/.419/.447 with five walks, nine RBIs, nine runs scored and four stolen bases. Gameday box score

Padres OF Buddy Reed, Double-A Amarillo: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBIs, 1 BB -- The Padres' 17th-ranked prospect is beginning to find his groove at the plate. After homering twice Thursday, including an inside-the-park jaunt, Reed clubbed another long ball on Friday against Corpus Christi. The blast came in the third inning with a runner on first when he drove a ball over the left-field wall. It was his fourth dinger in three games and his fifth of the season, which is tied with teammate Brad Zunica for most in the Texas League. Following a 1-for-17 slump to start the year, the 2016 second-round pick has eight hits in his last 20 at-bats. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Keegan Akin, Triple-A Norfolk: 6 IP, 10 K, 4 H , 2 R/ER -- The reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Year is making his presence felt at the next level. The lefty fanned 10 Mud Hens over six innings and allowed a solo homer in the fourth before yielding another run in the sixth. The O's No. 6 prospect threw 65 of 78 pitches for strikes. Gameday box score

Reds RHP Tony Santillan, Double-A Chattanooga: 4 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 8 K, 5 BB -- Had control not been an issue for the Reds' fifth-ranked prospect, he could have turned this outing into a special one. However, five walks pushed his pitch count up and forced him out after four frames. Along the way, the right-hander mowed down eight Generals to lower his ERA to 1.00. Box score