Prospect Roundup: Games of April 24

Astros RF Kyle Tucker, Triple-A Round Rock: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI -- What's been a slow start for the Astros' second-ranked prospect could have hit a turning point Wednesday when he collected a pair extra-base knocks, including a game-tying homer in the ninth inning. Facing R.J. Alvarez with the Express down a run, Tucker blasted a solo shot -- his third homer of the year -- to right field. It followed a double in the third inning for MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect . Tucker's batting .152, but he has two multi-hit efforts in his four games. Gameday box score

Padres 2B Luis Urias, Triple-A El Paso: 3-for-5, 2 3B, BB, 3 R, RBI -- It had been two years since the third-ranked Padres prospect had tripled twice in one game, but he was back at it again. After a first-inning single, Urias lined an RBI triple to right field in the third before legging out another three-bagger to lead off the ninth. It was nearly two years ago to the day since his last two-triple game, a feat he accomplished on April 21, 2017 with Double-A San Antonio. Urias batted .208 in 12 big league games this year but has impressed in a six-game sample in the Pacific Coast League with a 1.208 OPS. Gameday box score

Astros CF Ronnie Dawson, Double-A Corpus Christi: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R, BB -- Houston's No. 13 prospect extended his hitting streak to nine games as he belted two homers to power the Hooks to victory. Leading off, Dawson battled for eight pitches against Northwest Arkansas starter Andres Sotillet before sending the ninth pitch over the center field wall. An inning later, the 23-year-old took Sotillet deep again for his fifth career multi-homer game. Hitting .111 on April 14, Dawson has boosted his slash line to .233/.333/.493. Gameday box score

Indians 1B Bobby Bradley, Triple-A Columbus: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, BB, RBI -- Cleveland's No. 6 prospect continued his strong start, finishing a triple shy of the cycle for the Clippers. He started his night with a second-inning double before singling in the fourth. But the slugger's biggest contribution came in the sixth when he connected on his third long ball of the year. After battling ups and downs last season, Bradley has a .308 average and .953 OPS through 17 International League contests. Gameday box score

Reds 3B Jonathan India, Class A Advanced Daytona: 1-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs -- India showed off his power when he blasted his third homer of the year, a two-run blast in the first inning. The Reds No. 4 prospect reached on a dropped third strike and throwing error by Dunedin catcher Riley Adams in the 10th and raced home with the winning run when Bruce Yari followed with a double. India has hit safely in seven straight contests and owns a .267 average. Gameday box score

Indians RHP Matt Solter, Double-A Akron: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K -- The move to Double-A has proven to be no trouble for the right-hander, who matched a career high by throwing seven scoreless frames for the RubberDucks. While he did not factor in the decision, Solter threw 51 of 83 pitches for strikes and faced two batters over the minimum. He effectively kept the ball low, recording 11 ground-ball outs, in lowering his ERA to an Eastern League-leading 0.56. Gameday box score

Rangers RHP Hans Crouse, Class A Hickory: 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 4 K -- Full-season ball has sat well with the top Texas prospect, who turned in his second start of six innings or more this season. Although he dealt with nine runners on base, Crouse escaped largely unscathed, touched for a run a bloop single by Augusta's Diego Rincones. Through four starts this season, the right-hander leads Hickory with a 1.33 ERA while boasting the South Atlantic League's fourth-best WHIP at 0.69. Gameday box score

Phillies LHP Cole Irvin, Triple-A Lehigh Valley: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K -- Philadelphia's No. 17 prospect lowered his ERA to 1.14 over 23 2/3 innings in the IronPigs' 3-1 win at Pawtucket. Irvin (2-0) did not allow a runner to reach second base until Josh Tobias doubled leading off the sixth. The 25-year-old struck out one in the first and two in the second after fanning just one batter in each of his previous two starts. Gameday box score

Pirates 1B Mason Martin, Class A Greensboro: 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBIs -- Martin wasted no time extending his home run streak to four games, launching a first-inning, two-run tater in the Grasshoppers' 5-2 win at Lexington. The 19-year-old Washington native is tied for second in the South Atlantic League with five homers and has eight RBIs during the streak. Pirates No. 17 prospect Lolo Sanchez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for Greensboro. Gameday box score

Twins RHP Griffin Jax, Double-A Pensacola: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K -- In 22 innings this season, Minnesota's No. 22 prospect has allowed just one earned run, a lone tally by Biloxi in the sixth inning on April 19. Otherwise, it's been zeros across the board for the 24-year-old, who was stuck with a no-decision for the Blue Wahoos in lowering his ERA to 0.41. Pensacola scored the game's only run on a walkoff single by Taylor Grzelakowski. Gameday box score

Dodgers 3B Miguel Vargas, Class A Great Lakes: 3-for-4, 1 R, 5 RBIs, 1 BB -- It was a career high in RBIs for the 27th-ranked Dodgers prospect, all coming in the seventh and eighth innings. He broke the game open with a two-run single in the seventh and delivered a bases-clearing double in the eighth in the Loons' 8-2 win over West Michigan. In 17 Midwest League games, the 19-year-old Cuban is batting .274/.395/.355 with 11 RBIs. Gameday box score

Mariners RHP Damon Casetta-Stubbs, Class A West Virginia: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K -- The 2018 11th-round pick spun five hitless innings in his first South Atlantic League start. Casetta-Stubbs (1-0) needed only 55 pitches, throwing 35 for strikes in a 2-1 win over Columbia, with the only blemish coming when he plunked Hayden Senger in the fifth. Casetta-Stubbs reached a three-ball count on one hitter, striking out Juan Uriarte in the second. The Vancouver, Washington, native began his season in Class A Advanced Modesto, where he allowed four unearned runs over 2 1/3 innings in his lone appearance on April 11. Gameday box score

White Sox 2B Nick Madrigal, Class A Advanced Winston-Salem: 1-for-2, 1 R, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 1 SB-- MLB.com's 44th overall prospect was involved in the game's opening and closing run-scoring plays. He doubled home JJ Muno in the third and scored in the 10th on Craig Dedelow's three-run homer that proved the difference in the Dash's 5-2 win at Wilmington. The fifth-ranked White Sox prospect also drew three walks after having no multiple-walk games in all of 2018. Madrigal is up to a .281/.373/.359 line in 17 Carolina League games. No. 26 prospect Lincoln Henzman allowed one run on five hits in 3 1/3 innings for Winston-Salem. Gameday box score