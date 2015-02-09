Prospect Roundup: Games of August 12

Marlins OF Peyton Burdick, Class A Clinton: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 R -- Miami's third-round pick in June has three long balls in the past two games, posting his first multi-homer game and driving in a career-high six runs in the LumberKings' 7-0 win at Peoria. He belted a three-run dinger in the first and a solo shot in the third. Miami's No. 29 prospect also added a sacrifice fly in the fifth and drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. The 22-year-old is riding a 10-game hitting streak, going 17-for-42 (.405) with five multi-hit efforts. George Soriano (4-7) picked up the win, allowing two hits while whiffing six in seven innings. Thomas Jones posted a career-best four hits, including two doubles. Gameday box score

Video: LumberKings' Burdick clubs no-doubter

Blue Jays RHP Simeon Woods Richardson, Class A Advanced Dunedin: 5 IP, H, BB, 5 Ks -- A key piece in the Marcus Stroman trade last month, Toronto's seventh-ranked prospect picked up his first win for Dunedin, which blanked Clearwater, 2-0. After allowing three runs in both of his previous two starts, the 18-year-old right-hander yielded a one-out, first-inning single to Philadelphia's No. 24 prospect Daniel Brito before setting down the next 12 batters. He walked Phillies No. 14 prospect Rafael Marchan in the fifth to end the stretch. In three starts with the Jays, he is holding opponents to a .133 average and sports a 0.80 WHIP. Gameday box score

Athletics 1B Seth Brown, Triple-A Las Vegas: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R -- The left-handed slugging Oakland prospect smacked multiple homers for the sixth time this year as the Aviators nipped Omaha, 7-6. Brown stroked two-run dingers in the sixth and seventh. His one-out RBI double in the top of the ninth provided the winning run. He has hit in seven of the last 10 games with seven long balls and 18 RBIs. Gameday box score

Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 K -- The sixth-ranked Los Angeles prospect won his 20th Minor League game in his 100th appearance as the Dodgers routed Reno, 12-2. The 2016 ninth-round pick equaled his season high with nine punchouts. He retired the first four batters -- three via strikeout -- but loaded the bases in the second before whiffing Joel Payamps and Ben DeLuzio to escape the jam. He sat down nine of the final 11 batters he faced, allowing only two walks. Gameday box score

Mariners RHP Ljay Newsome, Double-A Arkansas: 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K -- Making his fifth start in the Texas League, Seattle's No. 29 prospect posted his second straight scoreless start in the Travelers' 3-0 win against Northwest Arkansas. He faced the minimum through three frames. The 22-year-old right-hander helped his cause in the fourth with a pickoff Dairon Blanco at first. He retired seven of the last eight batters faced, finishing with 73 pitches, 53 for strikes. After being promoted from Class A Advanced Modesto, the 2015 26th-round pick has amassed a 1.63 ERA over 27 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Rangers OF Leody Taveras, Double-A Frisco: 3-for-5, R -- Texas' fifth-ranked prospect had three hits for the second straight game -- and multiple knocks for the third game in a row -- in the RoughRiders' 7-5 loss at Corpus Christi. The 20-year-old switch-hitter had a lead-off single in the first inning, a one-out knock in the fifth and a one-out base hit in the seventh. He reached on an error and scored in the eighth. It was his 35th multi-hit game across two levels and 14th with Frisco after being promoted from Class A Advanced Down East. The fourth-year player has amassed a .282/.350/.368 line with 44 RBIs and 32 stolen bases. Gameday box score

Giants RHP Logan Webb, Triple-A Sacramento: 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 7 K -- San Francisco's fifth-ranked prospect had pitched to a 2.18 ERA in eight appearances with Double-A Richmond this season, and his debut in the Pacific Coast League showed the same effectiveness. Webb struck out the side in the second and didn't let a Nashville baserunner reach second until the fifth. He allowed his only run in the sixth, when he hit a batter and surrendered singles to the next two. The 22-year-old's seven strikeouts were his most in a game since fanning 10 on April 29, although he did not pitch in May or June because of an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Gameday box score

Cubs RHP Michael McAvene, Class A Short Season Eugene: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K -- After plunking three batters in his debut, No. 25 Cubs prospect retired all six batters he faced in the Emeralds' 3-2 loss to Vancouver. The 21-year-old has yet to allow a hit in three professional appearances, a stint that spans five innings. Chicago selected the Louisville product in the third round of the First-Year Player Draft in June. Gameday box score

Padres OF Michael Gettys, Triple-A El Paso: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- The Chihuahuas already set the record for the most home runs by a team in Pacific Coast League modern history, so why not keep adding on? With Gettys' two dingers in a 9-5 win over San Antonio, the 23-year-old has a career-high 28 on the season. His previous best was 17 with Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore in 2017. He's slugging .509 in 438 at-bats this year. Gameday box score

Astros 1B Jake Adams, Double-A Corpus Christi: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R -- Adams was the catalyst in the Hooks' 7-5 triumph over Frisco. The Astros' slugger crushed a two-run homer in the bottom of the second to open the game's scoring, and later cleared the bases with a double on the first pitch he saw in the sixth inning. He's played in just 10 games in the Texas League, and is hitting .250/.300/.472 with two homers and nine runs driven in. He opened the year with Class A Advanced Fayetteville, where he batted .246/.312/.424 with 15 homers -- second in the Carolina League at the time of his promotion -- and 66 RBIs. Gameday box score

Pirates OF Jonah Davis, Class A Greensboro: 4-for-4, HR, 2 2B, 1 BB, 2 RBI, 3 R -- It was a career night for the young Pittsburgh outfielder. Davis racked up a career-high four hits, including a homer, and matched his all-time best with three runs scored in the Grasshoppers' 7-6 loss to Kannapolis. He sent the first pitch he saw from the Intimidators' Kevin Folman out of the yard. He also roped an RBI double and drew a walk and scored before smacking another double. He sports a line of .254/.332/.504 with Greensboro this season and has clubbed 15 home runs, tying him with four others for sixth place in the South Atlantic League. Gameday box score

Padres OF Logan Driscoll, Class A Short Season: 3-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI -- Driscoll was all the Dust Devils needed to defeat Salem-Keizer, 2-0. He doubled in a run in the first and again in the third. Driscoll was hit by a pitch in the sixth and capped his night with a single in the eighth. He's batting an even .300 in his rookie campaign after San Diego drafted him 73rd overall in June. He sports a .909 OPS, which would put him sixth in the Northwest League if he had enough at-bats to qualify. Gameday box score