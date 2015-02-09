Prospect Roundup: Games of August 20

Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson, Triple-A Memphis: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 RBI, 1 R -- St. Louis' No. 2 prospect continued the scorching start to his Triple-A tenure with his fifth straight multi-hit game. Carlson highlighted his big night with a solo homer in the third inning, his second roundtripper in six contests since he was promoted from Double-A Springfield. Across the two levels, the 20-year-old has a .294/.377/.543 slash line with 23 homers and 63 RBIs in 114 games. Gameday box score

White Sox 2B Nick Madrigal, Triple-A Charlotte: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 2 R -- MLB.com's No. 41 overall prospect bumped his Triple-A average 21 points to .311 with a three-hit night. Madrigal doubled in the first inning, singled in the third and eighth to complete his second game with at least three hits since moving up from Double-A Birmingham. The fourth-ranked White Sox prospect doubled and scored a pair of runs for the second straight game. Over his last seven contests, he's bumped his OPS from .637 to .773. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Sixto Sanchez, Double-A Jacksonville: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB 1 K -- Miami's top prospect dropped his Southern League ERA to 2.53 while holding an opponent scoreless for the fifth time in his last six outings. Sanchez breezed through four innings, throwing 32 of 38 pitches for strikes. Since July 18, the 21-year-old from the Dominican Republic has allowed two runs on 19 hits over 34 innings with 28 strikeouts against five walks, good for a 0.53 ERA. Gameday box score.

Rangers 3B Josh Jung, Class A Hickory: 3-for-6, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R -- Texas' first-round pick and top prospect notched his second three-hit game in less than a week to lead the Crawdads to a 9-8 win over Columbia. Jung roped an RBI double in the first inning and singled in the sixth before helping engineer a decisive outburst in the 11th. With Jax Biggers at second, the Texas Tech product singled to put runners at the corners before Tyreque Reed drove home the winning run with a knock to center. Gameday box score

Mets SS Andres Gimenez, Double-A Binghamton, 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI -- New York's No. 3 prospect hammered his seventh homer of the season and first since July 31, clubbing a two-run shot in the Rumble Ponies' 4-3 win at Bowie. Gimenez singled twice and is 8-for-18 during a four-game hitting streak that's bumped his slash line up to .240/.305/.373. He also stole a pair of bases and is tied for sixth in the Eastern League with 24 thefts. Gameday box score

Rangers IF Sherten Apostel, Class A Advanced Down East: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- The 10th-ranked Texas prospect continued a stellar August with the third two-hit effort in his last four games and his second multi-homer game of the season. Apostel swatted a solo shot in the second inning and followed with a two-run blast to right-center in the eighth. In 16 games this month, the 20-year-old from Curacao is batting .347/.492/.673 with four long balls and 11 RBIs. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Nick Neidert, Triple-A New Orleans: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K -- The Marlins' No. 12 prospect recorded his fourth scoreless start of the season -- and his longest -- as the Baby Cakes dropped a 7-5, 10-inning decision to Omaha. Since returning to the PCL in mid-July, Neidert has given up five runs on 20 hits over 23 innings for a 1.96 ERA. The 10 strikeouts he piled up on Tuesday marked his highest total since fanning a career-high 13 for Double-A Jacksonville on Aug. 4, 2018. Gameday box score

D-backs RHP Jon Duplantier, Triple-A Reno: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 4 K -- Making his first Pacific Coast League appearance since Aug. 9, the 25-year-old produced his second straight scoreless start, spanning seven innings. Arizona's No. 6 prospect is 0-2 mark with a 5.82 ERA and 39 punchouts over 34 innings in 11 starts for the Aces. Gameday box score

Phillies RF Jhailyn Ortiz, Class A Advanced Clearwater: 2-for-5, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- The 20-year-old clubbed two dingers in the Threshers' 4-1 victory at St. Lucie and nearly hit a third when a blast in the seventh sailed just foul. It was the second multi-homer game of the season for the Phillies' No. 13 prospect, who ranks second in the Florida State League with 18 roundtrippers. Ortiz also is tied for sixth with 59 RBIs and ranks 10th with 54 runs scored. Gameday box score

Mets 3B Shervyen Newton, Class A Columbia: 3-for-4, 4 RBIs, 2 R -- The 20-year-old recorded his fourth three-hit game of the year and tied his season high for RBIs in the Fireflies' 9-8, 11-inning loss at Hickory. Newton clubbed his ninth long ball of the campaign and second in six games. The eighth-ranked Mets prospect has improved since the South Atlantic League All-Star break, hitting .228/.288/.386 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 52 games in the second half. Gameday box score

Dodgers 1B Miguel Vargas, Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga: 3-for-4, 4 RBIs -- Los Angeles' 17th-ranked prospect notched his third four-RBI game of the season, helping the Quakes handle Lake Elsinore, 4-2. Over his last 10 games, Vargas is batting .310 with 11 RBIs. Before his promotion to the California League, the 19-year-old Cuban hit .325 with five homers and 45 RBIs in 70 games with Class A Great Lakes. Gameday box score

Giants SS Mauricio Dubon, Triple-A Sacramento: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs, 3 R -- The eighth-ranked Giants prospect mashed his second tater in three games as the River Cats cruised past Albuquerque, 9-2. Dubon ranks second in the Pacific Coast League with 143 knocks and is batting .400 with three homers and seven RBIs in his last 10 games. The 25-year-old is 13-for-28 (.464) during a six-game hitting streak and has a .319 average in 19 games since he was acquired from the Brewers at the Trade Deadline. Gameday box score