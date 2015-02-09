Prospect Roundup: Games of August 22

Nationals RHP Jackson Rutledge, Class A Hagerstown: 5 IP, H, BB, 3 K -- The 6-foot-8 right-hander turned in his second scoreless outing in the last three starts, anchoring the Suns' 2-0 win against Greenville. Washington's third-ranked prospect yielded a leadoff single to top-ranked Boston prospect Triston Casas in the second inning and a one-out walk to Alan Marrero in the fifth. In five South Atlantic League starts, the Nationals' first-round pick in this year's Draft has allowed six earned runs across 22 1/3 innings for a 2.42 ERA. Gameday box score

A's CF Chase Calabuig, Double-A Midland: 5-for-5, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI - The second-year pro chalked up his first five-hit effort and fourth multi-hit performance in the last seven games as the RockHounds thumped Northwest Arkansas, 9-1. He singled and scored Midland's first run in the opening frame, slapped an RBI base hit and scored in the second and added another RBI knock in the third. In the sixth, he singled before capping his night with a double in the eighth. Oakland No. 13 prospect James Kaprielian (2-1) scattered one hit and a walk across five innings while striking out six to lower his ERA to 1.96 in six Texas League appearances. Gameday box score

Video: RockHounds' Calabuig notches fifth hit

Cubs CF Cole Roederer, Class A South Bend: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI - The sixth-ranked Cubs prospect notched his second two-homer game, matching the feat from July 18, as South Bend whipped Lansing, 8-1. He had a one-out, two-run dinger in the Cubs' five-run first inning and added a two-out solo shot in the seventh. His 56 RBIs are tied with Toronto No. 16 prospect Griffin Conine of Lansing for sixth-most in the Midwest League. Gameday box score

Video: South Bend's Roederer hammers second homer

Giants SS Mauricio Dubon, Triple-A Sacramento: 3-for-5, R, RBI -- San Francisco's eighth-ranked prospect had three hits for the second time in three games and has six multi-hit showings in the last 10 contests. He stroked a leadoff single in the first and scored on Joey Rickard's two-run long ball to jump-start the River Cats' 9-3 win at El Paso. After a single in the third inning, the 25-year-old added an RBI base hit in the sixth. He is 18-for-44 (.409) over the last 10 games. Rickard added a solo dinger in the fifth, marking his first two-homer game since May 29, 2013 with Class A Bowling Green. Gameday box score

Cardinals LF Justin Williams, Triple-A Memphis: 3-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 R, 5 RBIs -- The 2013 second-round Draft pick had a season-high three hits to pace the Redbirds' 17-hit outburst in a 14-2 thrashing of Round Rock. St. Louis' No. 16 prospect had a two-run double in the four-run seventh and added a three-run homer in the eighth. Top-ranked Houston prospect Kyle Tucker had three hits for the Express, including a double, and scored once. It was his 30th multi-hit effort and raised his season line to .269/.352/.560. Gameday box score

Reds RHP Spencer Stockton, Rookie Advanced Greeneville: 8 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 9 K -- The first-year pro was perfect through six innings as the Reds blanked Kingsport, 10-0. The 23-year-old righty yielded a two-out walk to Jaylen Palmer followed by a base hit from Andres Regnault in the seventh before squelching the rally. Regnault's single extended his hit streak to 11 games. Stockton stuck out two batters in the first, second, sixth and seventh innings. The Jacksonville University product tossed 107 pitches, 74 for strikes, across a career-high eight innings. It was the third time Stockton has whiffed nine this season, including twice with the Rookie-level Arizona League Reds. Gameday box score

Angels OF Jo Adell, Triple-A Salt Lake: 3-for-5, 2 RBI -- The Angels' top prospect notched his second three-hit game at the Triple-A level on Thursday. Ranked as MLB.com's fourth overall prospect and the top outfield prospect in the Minors, Adell has had no shortage of success this season. The 20-year-old first round pick in 2017 has been promoted twice since opening the year with Class A Advanced Inland Empire. Gameday box score

Indians OF Daniel Johnson, Triple-A Columbus: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 1 R -- Cleveland's No. 16 prospect picked a good time for a career night. The 24-year-old blasted his 18th homer of the season (eighth at the Triple-A level) while racking up a season-high five RBIs as Columbus rolled to a 6-2 win over Louisville, clinching the International League West crown. In his last ten games, Johnson is 14-for-36 (.389) with two homers and 12 RBIs. Gameday box score

Video: Columbus' Jackson goes deep

Phillies RHP Spencer Howard, Double-A Reading: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K -- Howard threw his second scoreless outing in his last three starts and picked up first win since being promoted to the Fightin Phils on July 26. Philadelphia's fifth-ranked prospect has limited opposing hitters to a .187 average in five Eastern League games. He also holds a 2.52 ERA and an 0.92 WHIP and has racked up 32 strikeouts. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Yoendrys Gomez, Class A Charleston: 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 8 K -- Gomez, 19, tied a season high with eight strikeouts. The Yankees' eighth-ranked prospect posted a 2.12 ERA in six games with Rookie Advanced Pulaski and was promoted to the RiverDogs on July 25. Through both levels, Gomez holds a 3.10 ERA over 52 1/3 innings. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Zac Lowther, Double-A Bowie: 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K -- Baltimore's 10th-ranked prospect has now recorded at least six strikeouts in each of his last eight starts. The former Xavier product's 2.71 ERA is tied for fourth-best in the Eastern League and his 137 strikeouts are second-most in the circuit. Lowther was aided by Anderson Feliz, who went 4-for-5 with two doubles and drove in four runs to power Bowie's offense. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Paul Richan, Class A Advanced Lakeland: 8 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K -- Detroit's No. 19 prospect turned in a season-high eight scoreless innings -- his first outing without allowing a run since April 6. The 22-year-old struck out seven batters and did not issue a walk for the second consecutive outing while lowering his Florida State League ERA to 3.65. Richan was traded to the Tigers on July 31 in the Nick Castellanos deal. Since then, he's gone 2-1 in four games with Lakeland. Gameday box score