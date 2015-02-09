Prospect Roundup: Games of August 25

A's LHP Jesus Luzardo, Triple-A Las Vegas: 4.2 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 4 K-- Oakland's top prospect continued his journey to the Major Leagues in the Aviators' 2-0 blanking of Tacoma. Luzardo was dealing with shoulder troubles earlier in the season and exited a rehab start in July after straining his lat muscle . In 37 innings across three levels, MLB.com's No. 19 prospect is holding opponents to a .216 batting average. Gameday box score

Video: Aviators' Luzardo K's Knapp

Rangers 3B Josh Jung, Class A Hickory: 3-for-5, R, 2 RBIs-- Texas' top prospect broke out of an 0-for-12 funk with his second three-hit night in less than a week as the Crawdads crushed Greensboro, 10-4. Jung, the eighth overall pick in this year's Draft, doubled in a run in the sixth inning and capped a six-run eighth with an RBI single. With a .295 batting average, he would rank seventh in the South Atlantic League if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. Gameday box score

Blue Jays RHP Nate Pearson, Triple-A Buffalo: 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R/ER, 0 BB, 7 K -- There was just one blemish on the second International League start for Toronto's No. 2 prospect. Pearson allowed a leadoff single to Jantzen Witte in the second inning, then surrendered a two-run homer to No. 2 Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec. The 23-year-old retired 15 of the last 17 batters he faced in the Bisons' 5-4, 11-inning win over Pawtucket. Gameday box score

Braves RHP Kyle Wright, Triple-A Gwinnett: 5 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 3 BB, 4 BB-- Atlanta's fourth-ranked prospect produced his first scoreless start since July 3 as the Stripers defeated Durham, 6-2. Wright is tied for the International League lead with 10 wins and ranks sixth with a 4.27 ERA, the 23-year-old 2017 first-round pick, tied the International League lead in wins. Since the Triple-A All-Star break, the 2017 first-round pick is 4-0 with a 3.27 ERA in seven starts. Gameday box score

Orioles 3B, Rylan Bannon, Triple-A Norfolk: 3-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBIs-- Baltimore's No. 24 prospect hit his second Triple-A homer -- and second in as many games -- and doubled twice as the Tides washed over Charlotte, 8-1. Bannon has multiple hits in six of his last eight games. The Xavier product, acquired from the Dodgers as part of the Manny Machado trade, is 16-for-48 (.333) in 12 games since he was promoted from Bowie. Gameday box score

Video: Norfolk's Bannon rips second homer in as many days

Red Sox RHP Andrew Politi, Class A Advanced Salem: 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 5 K-- Politi, a 2018 15th-round pick out of Seton Hall, threw five hitless frames as the Red Sox edged Myrtle Beach, 3-2. The 23-year-old also held Wilmington without a hit for four innings in his last start and has brought his ERA down to 3.51. Over 74 1/3 Carolina League innings, opponents are batting .197 against him. Gameday box score

Royals RHP Jonathan Bowlan, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 6 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 4 K-- Kansas City's 16th-ranked prospect fired six scoreless innings out of the bullpen as the Blue Rocks shut down Down East, 2-1. With Jesse Hahn making a rehab start, it was Bowlan's first relief appearance since a promotion from Class A Lexington on June 23. Wood Ducks starter Noah Bremer spun six one-hit innings and did not figure in the decision. Gameday box score

Dodgers C Connor Wong, Double-A Tulsa: 3-for-4, 2B, R -- The Los Angeles' No. 29 prospect recorded his second straight three-hit game to pace the Drillers to a 6-2 win over Corpus Christi. Wong has multiple hits five times during a nine-game hitting streak that's boosted his slash line to .315/.356/.508 in 34 games following his promotion from Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga. Fifth-ranked Dodgers prospect Josiah Gray matched his career high with nine strikeouts, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings. Gameday box score

Phillies SS Bryson Stott, Class A Short Season Williamsport: 3-for-5, RBI, R, SB -- The Phillies' No. 3 prospect tacked together three hits for the first time in the New York-Penn League. He broke out of a 1-for-16 funk that stretched back five games and collected his 24th RBI as a pro with a fifth-inning single as the Crosscutters cruised past Batavia, 10-3. Selected 14th overall in this year's Draft, Stott is batting .286/.367/.474 in 37 games since a brief stint in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League. Gameday box score

Reds SS Jose Garcia, Class A Advanced Daytona: 3-for-4, BB, RBI, 2 R, SB -- Cincinnati's No. 9 prospect registered his second straight three-hit game and fourth since Aug. 17 in the Tortugas' 10-3 triumph over Bradenton. Garcia has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 contests to bring his average up to .281, the highest it's been since May 20. The 21-year-old Cuban has a .395/.447/.570 slash line with six stolen bases and 16 runs scored in 22 games in August. Gameday box score

Rays 1B/3B Jim Haley, Double-A Montgomery: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, R -- With a solo shot in the sixth inning of the Biscuits' 10-5 loss at Chattanooga, the 24-year-old has homered in four straight games. His dinger on Friday, which led to Montgomery's second cycle of the season, was of the inside-the-park variety. Haley has driven in nine runs during his power surge while adding 113 points to his slugging percentage. The Penn State product is hitting .277/.307/.538 in 32 games in the Southern League. Gameday box score

Nationals RHP Tyler Dyson, Class A Short Season Auburn: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K -- Washington's No. 20 prospect faced one batter over the minimum as the Doubledays topped Mahoning Valley, 4-2. The 21-year-old Florida product has not allowed an earned run in his last three starts and has let only three runners cross the plate in eight appearances since the Nats took him in the fifth round of the Draft. He has a 1.01 ERA over 26 2/3 innings in the New York-Penn League. Gameday box score