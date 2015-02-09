Prospect Roundup: Games of July 10

Mariners C Cal Raleigh, Class A Advanced Modesto: 3-for-3, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R, BB -- Seattle's 13th-ranked prospect continued to torment California League pitching with his second two-homer game in five days. Raleigh opened the scoring in the Nuts' 5-2 win over Lake Elsinore with an RBI single in the first inning. He smacked a solo shot to right field in the sixth and a two-run blast the opposite way to left-center in the seventh. The 2018 third-round pick is batting .394/.444/1.061 in July and leads the circuit with 20 homers. Gameday box score

Blue Jays LF Cal Stevenson, Class A Advanced Dunedin: 3-for-4, BB 2 RBIs, 3 R -- The No. 23 Blue Jays prospect extended his 21-game hitting streak with a bit of flair, notching his seventh three-hit game of the season. He walked in the opening inning, then collected hits in the second, fifth and eighth. The last of the knocks put Dunedin up on the way to a 10-8 victory. Through seven games in July, Stevenson is hitting .429 with a 1.087 OPS to help boost his overall line to .288/.380/.388. Blue Jays No. 20 prospect Ryan Noda slugged his seventh homer of the year and drove in four runs. Gameday box score

Padres CF Buddy Reed, Double-A Amarillo: 4-for-4, 3B, 2B, RBI -- Although it's been a tough adjustment to the Texas League, Reed produced one of his best games on the circuit for the Sod Poodles on Wednesday night. He got started in the third inning with a ringing double to bring in a run, then collected his first three-bagger of the year in the fifth. Adding two singles, the No. 11 Padres prospect has two four-hit games with Amarillo. Gameday box score

Video: Amarillo's Reed triples in four-hit game

Angels SS Jerimiah Jackson, Rookie Advanced Orem: 1-for-3, HR, RBI, BB -- A game after collecting two dingers, the seventh-ranked Angels prospect brought the power again for the Owlz. With one out in the first, Jackson took the first pitch he saw from Patrick McGuff and sent it over the left field wall for his Pioneer League-leading ninth homer. The 2018 second-round pick has a .625 slugging percentage and a .974 OPS through 22 contests. Gameday box score

Marlins 1B Sean Reynolds, Class A Short Season Batavia: 3-for-4, 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, 2 R -- Sent back to Batavia after struggling with Class A Clinton, Reynolds had a game to remember for the Muckdogs. He recorded two multi-homer games a season ago and collected his first this season with a three-run shot in the first inning and a solo blast in the fifth. He capped his night in the seventh with an RBI single to right. Between the two levels, Reynolds has 11 long balls in 69 games. Gameday box score

Twins 1B Albee Weiss, Rookie Advanced Elizabethton: 2-for-5, 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, 2 R -- Exactly a year after notching his first career two-homer game, Weiss did it again. In the first inning, he blasted a grand slam to left-center field. An inning later, he went deep for a solo shot, giving him a career-high five RBIs. The performance raised his Appalachian League slugging percentage to .500. Gameday box score

Reds 1B/3B Leonardo Seminati, Rookie Advanced Billings: 3-for-5, 2 HRs, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R -- The 20-year-old has been producing at a high rate this season, and Wednesday's game was no different. He launched a solo homer in the seventh and followed with a three-run shot in the eighth. With three hits, the Italy native has a .328/.380/.500 line with five extra-base hits. Gameday box score

D-backs RHP Josh Green, Class A Advanced Visalia: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 K -- Arizona's No. 26 prospect posted his third straight scoreless start and fourth in his last six outings while registering a career high in strikeouts. Green has allowed more than two runs in just one of 14 starts this season, and Wednesday's win dropped his ERA to 1.73, which would lead the California League if he had enough innings to qualify. Gameday box score

Orioles 2B Adam Hall, Class A Delmarva: 3-for-6, 1 RBI, 1 R -- Baltimore's No. 14 prospect rattled off three singles from the leadoff spot in the Shorebirds' 7-2 win at West Virginia. The three-hit peformance gave Hall six knocks over his last three games after going hitless in the previous three. The 2017 second-round pick is third in the South Atlantic League with a .313 batting average and fourth with a .390 on-base percentage. Gameday box score

Astros RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez, Class A Advanced Fayetteville: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K -- The 30th-ranked Houston prospect turned in five scoreless innings for his second straight start, lowering his ERA to 2.33. Rodriguez worked with traffic on the basepaths in every inning but benefited from a double play in the third and threw 48 of 72 pitches for strikes. In 10 games, including seven starts, since a promotion from Class A Quad Cities, the 22-year-old has a 0.95 WHIP and .168 opponents' batting average. Gameday box score

Marlins SS Christopher Torres, Class A Clinton: 3-for-5, 2B, 3 R, 1 RBI -- In his first three-hit game of the season, Miami's No. 27 prospect scored runs in the first, fourth and eighth innings as the LumberKings topped Lake County, 8-6. Torres' peformance was his first three-hit game since last July 19 with Class A Short Season Batavia. Gameday box score

Tigers OF Dayton Dugas, Class A West Michigan: 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 5 RBI -- The 22-year-old outfielder drove in a career-high five runs while leading West Michigan to a 9-5 win over Quad Cities. Dugas started his night with a grand slam to left field in the first inning and added an RBI double to left in the sixth. He's hit safely in six of his last seven games and owns a .345/.367/.552 slash line in July. Gameday box score