Prospect Roundup: Games of July 22

Pirates OF Cal Mitchell, Class A Advanced Bradenton: 3-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBIs-- Pittsburgh's No. 6 prospect hit a two-run dinger in the fifth inning of the Marauders' 7-3 rain-shortened win over Clearwater. The effort extended Mitchell's hitting streak to 10 games and his multi-hit streak to three. The 20-year-old raised his line to .269/.316/.456 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs in 88 Florida State League games. Gameday box score

Rangers 2B Kenen Irizarry, Class A Short Season Spokane: 3-for-5, 3 R, 2 HR, 6 RBIs -- The Rangers prospect belted the first two homers of his professional career in the Indians' 9-7, 10-inning win over Everett. The 19-year-old also drove in a career-high six runs, breaking his previous record of three he set against Boise on June 23. In 21 games, the left-handed hitter is batting .309 with 14 RBIs and five doubles. Gameday box score

Royals 3B Emmanuel Rivera, Double-A Northwest Arkansas: 4-for-5, 2 R, RBI-- Kansas City's No. 17 prospect doubled twice in the Naturals' 9-8, 11-inning loss to Amarillo. Rivera also had three hits in his last game on Saturday and improved his average to .257 with 21 extra-base hits, including seven homers, and 47 RBIs in 91 Texas League games. Gameday box score

Indians C Bo Naylor, Class A Lake County: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs-- Cleveland's No. 4 prospect hit a walk-off two-run single in the ninth inning of the Captains' 2-1 win over Peoria. Naylor's three hits tied a career high. The 19-year-old Canadian is batting .238 with eight homers and 41 RBIs in 73 Midwest League games. Gameday box score

D-backs SS Geraldo Perdomo, Class A Kane County: 3-for-5, 2 R, RBI-- Arizona's sixth-ranked prospect doubled and singled twice to help the Cougars rally past Dayton 9-3. It was Perdomo's fourth straight multi-hit game and his fifth in six contests. On the season, the 19-year-old is hitting .273 with a .402 on base percentage and 20 steals in 83 Midwest League games. Gameday box score

D-backs RHP Marcos Tineo, Class A Short Season Hillsboro: 5 IP 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K -- The Arizona prospect picked up his third win of the season in relief after five hitless frames and a season-high eight strikeouts in the Hops' 4-0 win over Eugene. In eight games for the Hops, the 22-year-old Dominican native has a 3-2 record with a 1.70 ERA and 35 whiffs in 37 innings of work. Gameday box score

Mets LHP Thomas Szapucki, Class A Advanced St. Lucie: 5 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 9 K-- New York's No. 8 prospect fanned a season-high nine in the Mets' 5-1 win over Palm Beach. It was the longest start of the season for Szapucki (1-0), who lowered his ERA to 2.03 in 13 1/3 Florida State League innings. Gameday box score

Nationals OF Gage Canning, Class A Advanced Potomac: 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB-- Washington's ninth-ranked prospect reached base four times, including a triple and a double, in the Nationals' 7-5 loss to Fayetteville. Canning's six triples ranks second behind Winston-Salem's Craig Dedelow in the Carolina League. The 22-year-old Canning raised his average to .231 with 22 extra-base hits in 72 games. Gameday box score

Giants OF Alexander Canario, Class A Short Season Salem-Keizer: 4-for-5, R, 2 RBI-- San Francisco's No. 9 prospect doubled twice in the Volcanoes' 6-5 win over Boise. The 19-year-old Canario's two-run double in the seventh helped put his team up for good and raised his average to .273 in 18 Northwest League games. Gameday box score

Cardinals 3B Malcom Nunez, Rookie Advanced Johnson City: 3-for-4, 2 R-- St. Louis' sixth-ranked prospect collected a double and two singles in the Cardinals' 7-4 win over Danville. The 18-year-old Cuban's three hits tied a career high. Gameday box score

Padres DH Luis Campusano, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs-- San Diego's No. 12 prospect smacked a two-run single in the Storm's 9-5 win over Visalia. Campusano is batting a California League-leading .321 with nine homers and 57 RBIs in 81 games. Gameday box score

Rockies OF Casey Golden, Class A Advanced Lancaster: 3-for-5, 2 R, HR, RBI-- Colorado's No. 30 prospect hit a solo dinger in the fourth inning of the JetHawks' 7-2 win over San Jose. It was Golden's second homer in three games, as he raised his July average to .308. Overall, the 24-year-old is hitting .266 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs in 73 California League games. Gameday box score

Cubs RHP Paul Richan, Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach: 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K -- The Cubs' No. 18 prospect captured victories in back-to-back starts for the fourth time this season in the Pelicans' 5-1 win over Salem. Monday's performance was the fourth straight quality start in which he struck out at least five. In 16 starts, the Newhall, CA native has compiled a 10-4 record with a 3.46 ERA and 82 punchouts. Gameday box score