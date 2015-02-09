Prospect Roundup: Games of June 14

Orioles OF Yusniel Diaz, Double-A Bowie: 2-for-4, HR, RBI, R -- The second-ranked O's prospect continues to break through with the power stroke. Diaz has gone deep in three straight games, driving in six runs during that stretch. In the eighth inning, the 22-year-old outfielder connected on a 1-1 offering from Trenton reliever Domingo Acevedo and sent it over the left field wall for a solo shot, his fourth of the season. Battling through injuries, Diaz is batting .234 with a .711 OPS in the Eastern League. Gameday box score

Indians 1B Bobby Bradley, Triple-A Columbus: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Wielding his big bat, the No. 6 Indians prospect continues to hit long balls in the International League. With two more on Friday, he leads the circuit with 20 -- seven fewer than he hit all of last season. After Mark Mathias went deep in the first inning, Bradley ambushed the first pitch he saw for a solo shot. After a six-pitch at-bat in the ninth, Bradley completed his third two-homer game of the year. He ranks seventh in the IL with a .947 OPS. Gameday box score

Braves RHP Kyle Wright, Triple-A Gwinnett: 7 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K -- Atlanta's second-ranked prospect picked up his fourth win of the season, striking out a season-high 10 batters against Syracuse. Wright, MLB.com's No. 27 overall prospect, lowered his ERA to 6.02 with 40 punchouts over 46 1/3 innings in the International League. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Zac Lowther, Double-A Bowie: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 7 K -- Baltimore's eighth-ranked prospect held an opponent scoreless for the sixth time in 12 starts this season. He walked four but gave up one hit, a second-inning single to Trenton's Kellin Deglan. Lowther is fourth in the Eastern League with a 1.96 ERA and fifth with a .186 opponents' batting average. Gameday box score

Angels 1B Jared Walsh, Triple-A Salt Lake: 4-for-5, 2B, RBI -- The 25-year-old broke through for the Bees, putting together his first four-hit game of the season. Arguably his biggest knock came in the fifth inning when he lined an RBI single to center field. The No. 19 Angels prospect raised his average to a season-best .312 has a 1.005 OPS in the Pacific Coast League. Gameday box score

Royals LHP Austin Cox, Class A Lexington: 8 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K -- The No. 21 Kansas City prospect made the most of the longest start of his career, picking up his fifth win of the season. He threw 84 of a career-high 119 pitches for strikes as he held Columbia out of the run column. It was the fifth scoreless start of the season for Cox, who's sixth in the South Atlantic League with a 2.75 ERA and tied for ninth with a 1.08 WHIP. Gameday box score

Diamondbacks SS Domingo Leyba, Triple-A Reno: 3-for-6, 2B, RBI, 2 R -- After going hitless in three straight games, Leyba has recorded four hits over his last two. He got the Aces' 16-run attack started with an RBI double in the first inning. Arizona's No. 24 prospect bumped his average to .290 with his seventh game of at least three hits this season. Gameday box score

Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez, Class A West Virginia: 3-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs -- After missing nearly two months with a hairline fracture in his left hand, the Mariners' No. 5 prospect erased his 1-for-10 start with a three-hit night and his first homer of the season, a two-run shot to right-center field. MLB.com's No. 92 overall prospect added an RBI single in the ninth. Gameday box score

Indians OF George Valera, Class A Short Season Mahoning Valley: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Two years after being signed out of the Dominican Republic, the Indians' fifth-ranked prospect made his debut on American soil Friday. In his first at-bat, the 18-year-old smacked a two-run double to center field and scored on a wild pitch. He doubled and scored again in the seventh. Gameday box score

A's OF Luis Barrera, Double-A Midland: 3-for-6, R -- For the second time in a week, the A's No. 13 prospect rapped out three hits. Two of his three hits on June 7 were triples and he legged out another three-bagger to go with a pair of singles on Friday. The 23-year-old native of the Dominican Republic saw success during his first stint in the Texas League last season and is batting .301/.345/.495 with three homers, a circuit-best nine triples, nine doubles and eight stolen bases. Gameday box score

Red Sox 3B Nicholas Northcut, Class A Short Season Lowell: 3-for-4, 3 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R -- Boston's No. 17 prospect started out his season with a bang, doubling three times and driving in three runs in the Spinners' 6-3 victory over Connecticut. Last year with Lowell and in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League, Northcut batted .223 with two homers, 10 doubles, 25 RBIs and 16 runs scored in 47 games. Gameday box score

Angels OF Gareth Morgan, Class A Advanced Inland Empire: 3-for-6, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 R -- With rehabbing Angels outfielder Justin Upton at the top of the 66ers' lineup, Morgan enjoyed a career night. He smacked a three-run homer off Rockies No. 3 prospect Ryan Rolison in the first inning and another three-run blast off right-hander Tommy Doyle in the ninth. It was the third career two-homer game for the Toronto native, who eclipsed his previous best of four RBIs. Gameday box score

Dodgers 1B Justin Yurchak, Rookie Advanced Ogden: 4-for-4, 2 HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R -- It was a season debut to remember for the newcomer to the Dodgers organization. Acquired from the White Sox last November, Yurchak smacked a three-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in the sixth. He added a pair of doubles and walked while eclipsing his previous career high for RBIs. Gameday box score