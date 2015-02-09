Prospect Roundup: Games of June 16

Indians 1B Bobby Bradley, Triple-A Columbus: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Cleveland's sixth-ranked prospect added to his International League-leading home run total by belting two solo shots in the Clippers' 3-1 win at Lehigh Valley. It was his second two-homer game in three days and fourth this season. Bradley has six roundtrippers in his last 10 games, a stretch during which he's batting .310. The 23-year-old also tops the circuit with 39 extra-base hits and 153 total bases and ranks second with 52 RBIs and a .627 slugging percentage. Gameday box score

Brewers IF Mauricio Dubon, Triple-A San Antonio: 3-for-5, 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R -- Milwaukee's fifth-ranked prospect cashed in his third straight three-hit game, stretching his hitting streak to eight games. Dubon has collected multiple hits in his last four contests, boosting his June slash line to .375/.403/.609. In his first full season in the Pacific Coast League, he ranks third with 80 hits. Gameday box score

Dodgers SS Gavin Lux, Double-A Tulsa: 3-for-3, 1 R, 2 SB - The Dodgers' second-ranked prospect posted his fifth multi-hit effort in 10 games as the Drillers dropped a 2-1 decision in Amarillo. He opened the game with a single and stole second before scoring on an double by Cody Thomas. The 2016 first-round pick sandwiched base hits in the third and seventh around a fifth-inning walk. Tied with Corpus Christi's Granden Goetzman with a Texas League-leading 13 homers, Lux is third on the circuit with 72 hits and fourth with a .309 batting average. Gameday box score

Brewers RHP Bowden Francis, Double-A Biloxi: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 K -- The 23-year-old was lights-out in his second consecutive scoreless start. Five days after hurling six innings of one-hit ball and establishing a career high with 12 strikeouts, Francis lowered his ERA to 4.58. In his first 37 Minor League starts, Francis had eclipsed double digits in the strikeout category just once. Gameday box score

Royals OF Michael Gigliotti, Class A Lexington: 3-for-5, 3B, 4 RBI, 1 R -- The hits keep coming for Kansas City's No. 13 prospect. A two-run triple in the fifth inning extended Gigliotti's hitting streak to 14 games as he logged his second three-hit effort in the last four contests. The four RBIs set a career high for the the 2017 fourth-round pick, who's batting .309/.394/.411 after his 2018 season was limited to six games by a torn right ACL. Gameday box score

Athletics OF Sheldon Neuse, Triple-A Las Vegas: 3-for-5, 3 RBI, 1 R -- Make back-to-back three-hit games for Neuse, who collected three singles in the Aviators' 11-8 win at Memphis. The A's No. 9 prospect has three hits in three of his last four contests and is batting .383 with a 1.093 OPS in June. Since the start of the month, the 24-year-old has smacked two homers to go with six doubles while knocking in 13 runs. Gameday box score

Red Sox RHP Teddy Stankiewicz, Triple-A Pawtucket: 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K -- The 25-year-old posted his first scoreless outing since May 7, scattering six hits en route to his third career shutout and first since Aug. 2, 2016 for Double-A Portland. The seven strikeouts were a season high and he's combined to whiff 17 batters while yielding three runs over 18 1/3 innings in his last three starts. Stankiewicz, a 2015 second-round pick, has a 1.47 ERA in June, dropping his overall mark to 3.76. Gameday box score

Red Sox OF Edgar Corcino, Class A Advanced Salem: 3-for-5, 2B, HR, 5 RBIs, 2 R -- The 27-year-old notched his second three-hit game in the past 15 contests. He slugged a three-run homer and added a two-run double as the Red Sox rolled to a 16-2 romp over Frederick. Tanner Nishioka also had three hits, including a homer and a double, and drove in four runs. Gameday box score

D-backs CF Alek Thomas, Class A Kane County: 3-for-5, 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R -- Arizona's seventh-ranked prospect authored his 21st multi-hit game as the Cougars blanked Beloit, 8-0. He reached on a run-scoring fielder's choice in the third inning to break the ice for Kane County, doubled in the fifth and singled in the seventh and eighth. Thomas is 22-for-54 (.407) with seven extra-base hits in day games. Gameday box score

Rangers 3B Sherten Apostel, Class A Hickory: 4-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 1 R - His two-out three-run homer in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as the Crawdads rallied past Delmarva, 8-6. Texas' 22nd-ranked prospect also singled in the first and second, was hit by a pitch in the fifth and singled again in the seventh before his ninth dinger of the season. It was Apostel's first career four-hit game and helped boost his slash line to .251/.332/.441. Gameday box score

Mariners 2B Donnie Walton, Double-A Arkansas: 3-for-3, 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R -- Seattle's No. 29 prospect has been putting up a lot of crooked numbers. He's 20-for-40 (.500) with nine runs scored and seven RBIs in his last 10 games. Sunday marked his third straight multi-hit contest and seventh in nine games. A 2016 fifth-round Draft pick, Walton opened the scoring with an RBI double in the third inning of the Travelers' 5-2 win over Midland. He also singled in the fifth and seventh and is tied for third in the Texas League with a .390 on-base percentage. Gameday box score

Indians CF George Valera, Class A Short Season Mahoning Valley: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 1 R -- Cleveland's fifth-ranked prospect homered for the second straight game as the Scrappers outslugged Batavia, 9-7. The 18-year-old New York native hit a two-run dinger in the sixth inning to push Mahoning Valley's lead to 5-2. Valera is hitting .308 with two homers, five RBIs and four runs scored through three games in his second Minor League season. Gameday box score