Prospect Roundup: Games of June 19

Royals 3B Emmanuel Rivera, Double-A Northwest Arkansas: 4-for-5, 1 HR, 5 RBIs -- Serving as the Naturals' DH against Amarillo, Rivera pieced together his second five-RBI game of the season. The Royals' No. 17 prospect blasted a three-run homer to left-center field in the seventh inning and bounced a two-run single through the right side in the eighth. Rivera also drove in five runs on April 29 at Midland. Gameday box score

Rockies 3B Colton Welker, Double-A Hartford: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBIs, 1 BB -- Colorado's No. 2 prospect continued his June power binge with his fourth blast of the month, belting a two-run shot to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning. The third baseman's big fly followed a two-run single to right in the fifth. Welker ranks in the Eastern League's top 10 in average (10th, .280), RBIs (fourth, 40), slugging percentage (eighth, .469) and OPS (10th, .804), among other categories. Gameday box score

Dodgers SS Gavin Lux, Double-A Tulsa: 3-for-4, 2 R -- For the second time in his last four games, the No. 2 Dodgers prospect racked up three hits. Lux singled to right field in the first inning and came around to score on Cody Thomas' two-run homer two batters later. The shortstop singled up the middle in the third and reached on an infield single in the fifth, scoring a second time on a double by Zach McKinstry. Gameday box score

Pirates RF Cal Mitchell, Class A Advanced Bradenton: 2-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Pittsburgh's sixth-ranked prospect authored his third multiple-hit game in the past six contests in the Marauders' 12-7 loss to Clearwater. He stroked a double to left field and scored on a two-run homer by Deon Stafford in a three-run first inning and added a two-run dinger to right-center in the fifth. With three roundtrippers in his last five games, Mitchell has nine homers -- tied with Fort Myers' Ryan Jeffers for fourth in the Florida State League -- and 36 RBIs, tied with Fort Myers' Lewin Diaz for sixth on the circuit. Mitchell also ranks sixth with 34 runs scored. Gameday box score

Video: Bradenton's Mitchell continues power surge

Phillies OF Jhailyn Ortiz, Class A Advanced Clearwater: 2-for-4, 2 HRs, 4 RBIs -- The 11th-ranked Phillies prospect put up the first multi-homer game of his career, getting the Threshers started with a two-run shot to left field in the first inning and mashing another two-run tater to left in the sixth. Ortiz has homers in consecutive games for the second time this season (May 15-16), has multiple hits in his last two games and has scored at least one run in five straight. Gameday box score

Blue Jays OF Anthony Alford, Triple-A Buffalo: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 SB -- Toronto's No. 9 prospect extended his hitting streak to nine games with his second three-hit game during that stretch. Alford started his night with a double to left field in the first inning, scoring on Jordan Patterson's homer to right-center. The outfielder singled to left and swiped second base in the third before singling to right in the fifth for his final knock of the game. Gameday box score

Braves 3B Ray Hernandez, Rookie-level Danville: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 6 RBIs -- On his team's weather-delayed Opening Day, Hernandez helped Danville sweep a doubleheader from Princeton with a big showing in the nightcap. The third baseman doubled to center field to drive in two runs in the first inning, then belted a grand slam to center in the second. That blast capped a wild start as the D-Braves scored four in the opening frame, gave up nine in the second and climbed back within a run, thanks to Hernandez, on the way to a 12-10 triumph. Gameday box score

Mariners OF Kyle Lewis, Double-A Arkansas: 3-for-3, 2 R -- With six hits in his last 13 at-bats, the seventh-ranked Seattle prospect has raised his average to .253. In the Travelers' 7-3 win at Corpus Christi, he reached base in all five plate appearances. The 2016 first-rounder singled to center field in the first and fourth innings, added a base hit to left in the sixth before scoring on Joseph Odom's two-run double, walked and scored on a groundout by Logan Taylor in the seventh and drew another free pass in the eighth. Lewis is second in the Texas League with 38 walks, one behind Khalil Lee of Northwest Arkansas and Corpus Christi's Chas McCormick, and ranks 13th with a .356 on-base percentage. Gameday box score

Orioles CF Ryan McKenna and 2B Rylan Bannon, Double-A Bowie: McKenna 3-for-5, 2B, 2 R; Bannon 3-for-4, 2B, 3 R -- The duo accounted for half of the Baysox's runs in a 10-8 win at Hartford. In a five-run ninth, McKenna had a leadoff single to left field and scored the tying run on an error, while Bannon legged out an infield single and raced home on Preston Palmeiro's two-run double for a 9-6 lead. McKenna, the seventh-ranked Orioles prospect, also had a single to center in the first and a double to left in the fifth. Baltimore's No. 22 prospect, Bannon doubled to left in the sixth and added a knock in the seventh. It was McKenna's second three-hit effort this month, while Bannon has registered three of his five three-hit games in June. Gameday box score

Padres SS CJ Abrams, Rookie-level AZL Padres 1: 3-for-6, 2 R, 1 SB - Taken sixth overall in this year's Draft, the Georgia high school product is 7-for-10 through two Minor League games after posting three singles in an 8-0 win over AZL Giants Black. Abrams led off the game with a single to center field, took second on a throwing error and scored on a bunt single by Chris Givin. He also singled in the fourth and sixth, scoring in the latter frame on a double by Givin. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Yankees 1B Ryan McBroom, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- The slugger tied his 2018 homer total with two solo blasts in the RailRiders' 7-6, 10-inning win over Norfolk. McBroom cleared the center field fence off starter Tom Eshelman in the fifth inning, then duplicated the feat in the seventh. It was the second career two-dinger game for the 27-year-old, who also accomplished the feat on May 24 at Syracuse. With 15 roundtrippers, he ranks sixth in the International League; he's also third with a .609 slugging percentage. Gameday box score

Mets C Patrick Mazeika, Double-A Binghamton: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs -- The 25th-ranked Mets prospect posted his fourth three-hit game of the season as the Rumble Ponies nipped New Hampshire, 3-2, in 10 innings. His two-run single with one out in the 10th plated the decisive runs. Mazeika also singled to center in the sixth and doubled to right in the ninth and is hitting .303 over the last 10 games to raise his average to .262. With 37 RBIs, he's tied for fifth in the Eastern League. Gameday box score

Giants SS Marco Luciano, Rookie-level AZL Giants Orange: 3-for-5, HR, 3B, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- San Francisco's No. 3 prospect fell a single shy of the cycle after going hitless in his first two Arizona League games. Luciano doubled to left field in the first inning, tripled to center and scored on a balk in the third and cranked his first professional homer, a two-run blast to right-center in the eighth that snapped an 8-8 tie. The 17-year-old signed with the Giants for $2.6 million last July. Gameday box score