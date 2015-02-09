Prospect Roundup: Games of June 25

Brewers 2B Keston Hiura, Triple-A San Antonio: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Milwaukee's top prospect finished a triple shy of the cycle in San Antonio's 10-2 rout of Round Rock. Hiura doubled to left field off right-hander Akeem Bostick in the third inning to drive in fifth-ranked Mauricio Dubon and tie the game at 2-2, then crushed his 19th homer in the seventh, a solo shot off southpaw Kit Scheetz. He capped his night with a single to left off righty Brendan McCurry in the eighth, scoring on a single by David Freitas. Hiura is batting .324/.403/.672 on the season with 46 RBIs. Gameday box score

Video: Hiura goes yard for San Antonio

Orioles RHP Hunter Harvey, Double-A Bowie: 3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 5 K -- Harvey has been improving since moving to the bullpen a couple of weeks ago and turned in his best relief performance in Bowie's 7-2 win over Hartford. The Orioles' No. 12 prospect picked up his first career save after striking out five over three perfect innings. He stepped in in the seventh and struck out the side, then logged two more whiffs in the eighth. The former first-round pick needed eight pitches to close out the ninth with a popup and a pair of groundouts. Harvey dropped his ERA to 5.19, a figure that's shrunk with each appearance since joining the bullpen. Gameday box score

D-backs RHP Taylor Widener, Triple-A Reno: 6 IP, 0 R, 3 H, BB, 5 K -- After a bumpy first half, Arizona's third-ranked prospect turned in his first scoreless start of the season in the Aces' 7-0 blanking of Salt Lake. He put two runners on in the first when he surrendered a leadoff double to Taylor Ward and issued a two-out walk to Angels No. 18 prospect Jared Walsh. Widener buckled down, striking out Jose Rojas to end the inning. He allowed two more baserunners the rest of the way, as Rojas doubled in the fourth and 28th-ranked Brennon Lund had a two-bagger in the fifth. Gameday box score

Mariners 1B Onil Pena, Class A West Virginia: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 R -- Pena fueled the Power to a 12-6 win over Greensboro with his first career multi-homer game. He belted a two-run shot to center field off right-hander Luis Nova in the third inning and came back with an RBI single to left his next time up in the fifth. The 22-year-old capped his night with a three-run blast to right-center off righty Cristofer Melendez in the sixth. Pena is batting .224/.325/.416 with 10 homers and 38 RBIs. Gameday box score

Braves SS Braden Shewmake, Class A Rome: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R -- The 21st overall pick in this month's Draft hit his first Minor League homer in the Braves' 5-4 loss to Charleston. It was a leadoff shot to right-center field in the eighth off left-hander Dalton Lehnen. He also scored in the sixth, coming home on a groundout by Griffin Benson after doubling off righty Luis Gil to open the inning. Through six games as a professional, Shewmake is batting .458/.458/.708. Gameday box score

Rays LHP Michael Plassmeyer, Class A Advanced Charlotte: 7 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 6 K -- Plassmeyer continued his stellar season by tossing the first seven innings of the Stone Crabs' 2-0 shutout of Fort Myers. The southpaw was perfect the first time through the lineup and did not allow a hit until rehabbing big leaguer Ronald Torreyes singled in the fourth. The only other Miracle batter to reach was Malique Ziegler, who slapped a base hit to right field in the sixth. Plassmeyer sports a 2.78 ERA through nine appearances with the Stone Crabs and a 2.17 clip overall between Charlotte and Class A Bowling Green. Gameday box score

Padres 2B Esteban Quiroz, Triple-A El Paso: 5-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI -- Quiroz bumped his average 20 points to .281, thanks to his first career five-hit game. The 27-year-old spent seven seasons in the Mexican League and is in his first campaign with the Padres after being aquired from the Red Sox last November. He's been a consistent presence for the Chihuahuas, batting at least .275 every month and .281 with a .926 OPS overall. Gameday box score

Rangers RHP Cole Winn, Class A Hickory: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K -- The No. 2 Rangers prospect got the Crawdads' shutout started with his best outing as a pro. Winn allowed only three baserunners, two of whom were thrown out trying to steal. It was the first scoreless outing for the 19-year-old and 14th overall pick in last year's Draft. He lowered his ERA to 7.59 over 21 1/3 innings. Gameday box score

Angels C Jack Kruger, Double-A Mobile: 4-for-5, 2 R -- The No. 21 Angels prospect has been on a tear for the BayBears, logging multi-hit efforts in four of his last five games while batting 10-for-21 (.476) over that span. Two of his singles on Tuesday came on the first pitch he saw. Kruger is hitting .292 in June after posting a .206 average in April and seems to be rediscovering the form that helped him compile a .305/.328/.443 slash line in 174 at-bats with Mobile to close last season. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Tigers SS Nick Quintana, Class A West Michigan: 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R -- The Tigers' second-round pick got a few firsts out of the way in the Whitecaps' 3-1 win over Dayton, recording his initial multi-hit game as a pro and crushing his first home run. The University of Arizona product went deep to left field in the fifth inning to give West Michigan the lead, then padded it with an RBI single to center in the eighth. Through five games, the 21-year-old is 4-for-14 with four walks. Gameday box score

Giants OF Heliot Ramos, Class A Advanced San Jose: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- San Francisco's second-ranked prospect fell a triple shy of the cycle and clubbed his ninth homer of the year in the Giants' win over Modesto. It was his first multi-hit game since June 13 and first homer since June 11. The 19-year-old is batting .269/.318/.423 this month after missing nearly all of May with a sprained ligament in his left knee. Gameday box score

Pirates 2B Kevin Kramer, Triple-A Indianapolis: 3-for-4, RBI, 2 R -- Pittsburgh's No. 5 prospect contributed a ninth-inning sacrifice fly to his fourth three-hit game of the season and first since May 15. The 25-year-old has hit safely in six of the Indians' last seven games and is 12-for-26 (.462) over that span to bring his slash line up to .279/.353/.432. Gameday box score