Prospect Roundup: Games of June 5

Brewers 2B Keston Hiura, Triple-A San Antonio: 2-for-4, 2B, BB, 3 R, 1 RBI -- In his first game back from the big leagues, Hiura settled right into his Triple-A groove with a pair of hits. MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect singled through the right side of the infield in the fourth inning and scored on Cory Spangenberg's triple to right-center field. In the fifth, Milwaukee's top prospect roped an RBI double to right-center and scored three batters later on David Freitas' bases-loaded walk. Hiura, who batted .281/.333/.531 in 17 games with the Brewers, bumped his Pacific Coast League slash line to .338/.414/.699 in the Missions' 9-0 win at Salt Lake. Gameday box score

Video: Missions' Hiura laces RBI double to right

Padres LHP MacKenzie Gore, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K - At first glance, Gore's two-inning day might seem like cause for concern, but the Padres are merely managing the workload for their second-ranked prospect, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Gore was his typical dominant self, throwing 24 of 41 pitches for strikes and dropping his ERA to 1.13 while fanning half the batters he faced. Gameday box score

Braves OF Drew Waters, Double-A Mississippi: 3-for-3, 2B, 3B, BB, 3 R -- Atlanta's No. 5 prospect finished a homer shy of the cycle, notching his Southern League-leading seventh triple in the first inning and his circuit-best 18th double in the seventh. Waters has hits in 12 of his last 13 games, with multiple hits in four of those contests, boosting his average 19 points to .317 since May 25. Gameday box score

Blue Jays OF Griffin Conine, Class A Lansing: 2-for-3, HR, BB, 2 R, 1 RBI -- Conine kicked off the Lugnuts' night with a solo homer to center field on a 3-2 pitch in the first inning and added a single to shallow left in the eighth. Toronto's No. 16 prospect started the season serving a 50-game drug suspension but has crushed Midwest League pitching since his debut on May 29. Wednesday's performance was his fourth multi-hit effort in seven games, putting his slash line at .462/.500/1.192 with four homers and nine RBIs. Gameday box score

Twins OF Trevor Larnach, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 3-for-3, 2 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBI, 1 R -- Minnesota's No. 5 prospect doubled in the fifth and seventh innings of the Miracle's 6-4 loss to Florida, the latter of which plated No. 6 overall prospect Royce Lewis. Larnach has hits in 10 of his last 11 games and has climbed into third place in the Florida State League with a .312 batting average. Gameday box score

Mets RHP Tony Dibrell, Class A Advanced St. Lucie: 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K -- Dibrell turned in his third scoreless outing of the school while pitching into the sixth inning for the fourth time in his last six starts. The Mets' No. 17 prospect moved into fourth place in the FSL with a 2.05 ERA in 11 games and matched a season high with 89 pitches, throwing 51 for strikes. Gameday box score

Mariners OF Kyle Lewis, Double-A Arkansas: 2-for-3, HR, 2B, 2 BB, 3 RBI, 3 R -- Lewis collected multiple extra-base hits in a game for the first time this season. Seattle's No. 7 prospect doubled to right field to drive in two runs in the fifth inning and connected on his fourth homer of the season to right-center in the ninth. Lewis has boosted his average 30 points over the last seven games by going 11-for-25 (.440). Gameday box score

Rockies RHP Garrett Schilling, Class A Advanced Lancaster: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K -- The Rockies right-hander matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in his first scoreless outing since Aug. 1 with Class A Asheville. Schilling didn't face multiple baserunners in an inning until the sixth and threw 58 of 94 pitches for strikes in lowering his ERA to 4.32. Gameday box score

Rockies RHP Ashton Goudeau, Double-A Hartford: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 12 K -- One step up the Rockies organizational ladder, Goudeau set a career high with 12 strikeouts. The righty started his night by fanning the side in the first inning and punched out at least one batter in each frame the rest of the way. Goudeau threw 63 of 96 pitches for strikes and completed the sixth inning for the eighth time in 11 starts for the Yard Goats. With 75 strikeouts, he ranks third in the Eastern League behind teammate Rico Garcia and Erie's Matt Manning. Gameday box score

Cardinals RHP Alex Fagalde, Class A Advanced Palm Beach: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, BB, 5 K -- The 25-year-old matched his longest start of the season as he turned in his fourth scoreless outing of the year. Fagalde retired the first five batters he faced before walking Joey Morgan but did not allow a runner into scoring position until the seventh. After giving up back-to-back base hits in his final frame, Fagalde whiffed Morgan and retired Luke Sherley on a fly ball before Jordan Pearce was caught stealing third base. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.08 and his WHIP to 0.87. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Indians RHP Jake Paulson, Double-A Akron: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K -- The Indians right-hander turned in his first scoreless outing of the year while matching a season-high seven innings. After back-to-back errors allowed the first two batters to reach, Paulson locked in to retire 14 of the next 15 Fightin Phils. He retired the side in order in the third and fourth and finished his outing by recording the final three outs on eight pitches. Since joining the RubberDucks on April 27, the 2018 Eastern League midseason All-Star is 4-3 with a 3.65 ERA. Gameday box score

Rays SS Wander Franco, Class A Bowling Green: 2-for-4, RBI -- The top Rays prospect turned in his 20th multi-hit effort of the season. After leading off the seventh inning with a single up the middle on a 2-0 fastball from Jose Albertos, the 18-year-old drove in the Hot Rods' only run with a two-out RBI knock in the ninth. MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect sports a .324/.391/.527 slash line with 23 extra-base hits, 26 RBIs and 34 runs scored in 49 games. Gameday box score

Athletics RHP Brady Feigl, Class A Advanced Stockton: 8 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K -- In the longest outing of his brief Minor League career, Oakland's No. 28 prospect grabbed the California League lead with a 3.20 ERA. He finished strongly, retiring the final eight batters he faced, while matching his personal best for strikeouts. Feigl is 1-0 with 1.86 ERA and 18 punchouts over 19 1/3 innings in his last three starts for the Ports. Gameday box score