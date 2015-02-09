Prospect Roundup: Games of May 10

Braves 3B Austin Riley, Triple-A Gwinnett: 2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R -- The fourth-ranked Atlanta prospect continued his power surge, drilling his fourth long ball in as many games. In the first inning, he crushed a 3-1 offering from Pawtucket right-hander Chandler Shepherd over the left field wall for his 13th homer of the year, tying him with Josh VanMeter for the International League lead. He added a single in the sixth and scored when Adam Duvall smoked a long ball. The red-hot Riley is hitting .305 with a 1.055 OPS. Gameday box score

Video: Riley goes deep for Stripers

Cardinals 3B Nolan Gorman, Class A Peoria: 1-for-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, R -- Celebrating his 19th birthday, Gorman gave himself the perfect gift with his eighth homer of the season. Facing South Bend right-hander Riley Thompson, the top Cardinals prospect smacked a 1-1 pitch deep to right for a two-run shot. The 2018 first-round pick upped his OPS to .904, which ranks fifth in the Midwest League. In 94 Minor League games, Gorman has 25 homers. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Casey Mize, Double-A Erie: 5 IP, 2 R, 7 H, 1 BB, 4 K -- For the first time since his promotion to the Eastern League, the top Detroit prospect allowed an earned run, two in fact, and did not factor in the SeaWolves' 8-4 loss in Altoona. He yielded a season-high seven hits but fanned four in his third start on the circuit. Mize owns a 0.95 ERA and 0.58 WHIP over 19 innings with the Erie and has pitched at least five innings in all seven of his starts between the Eastern and Florida State leagues.Gameday box score

Angels CF Jordyn Adams, Class A Burlington: 2-for-5, HR, 2B, RBI, 3 R -- It's been a slow start to the season for Adams, but he came through with two extra-base hits against Dayton. Leading off the game, he crushed the second pitch he saw over the left field wall for his second homer of the year. In the fifth inning, the sixth-ranked Angels prospect smacked a double to left and scored four batters later. The two-hit night ended a stretch of three hitless games and got his average back to .173. Gameday box score

Brewers CF Corey Ray, Triple-A San Antonio: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Ray blasted 27 homers a season ago but hadn't cracked into the power department through 15 games with the Missions. In his 16th, the second-ranked Brewers prospect delivered his first dinger of the year, sending a 3-2 offering from veteran right-hander Hector Noesi over the right-center field wall. He added an RBI single in the eighth to extend the Missions' lead in an eventual 9-8 win over New Orleans. Gameday box score

Pirates 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes, Triple-A Indianapolis: 3-for-4, 2B, R, BB -- Nearly a month after his first three-hit game of the year, Hayes produced a second. After grounding out in the first inning, the No. 2 Pirates prospect reached base in four consecutive plate appearances to help the Indians to a 6-5 victory. Through 30 games in the International League, Hayes is batting .266/.348/.403 with 15 extra-base hits. Gameday box score

Indians RF Daniel Johnson, Double-A Akron: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Cleveland's No. 22 prospect bashes solo homers in the sixth and eighth innings, giving him three straight two-RBI games, as the RubberDucks fell to Reading, 6-5. Johnson is 5-for-16 during a four-game hitting streak to get his slash line up to .250/.345/.510 with six homers, a triple, six doubles and 21 RBIs in 28 contests. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmermann, Double-A Bowie: 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 11 K -- Zimmermann recorded a career-high 11 K's while allowing just 2 hits over 5 2/3 scoreless frames, picking up his first win of the year, as the BaySox defeated Richmond, 8-5. In six starts this season, Zimmermann (1-1) is holding opponents to a .210 average, allowing nine earned runs over 32 innings while striking out 29. His ERA now stands at 2.53. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Keegan Akin, Triple-A Norfolk: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K -- Baltimore's sixth-ranked prospect picked up his first Triple-A victory, allowing one run and four hits while striking out six in 6 2/3 innings in the Tides' 4-1 win over Buffalo. Akin (1-1) ranks seventh in the International League with a .229 opponents' batting average and ninth with a 1.32 WHIP. Gameday box score

Astros 3B Abraham Toro, Double-A Corpus Christi: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R -- Houston's No. 22 prospect hit a two-run double down the right field line in the first inning, smacked a two-run homer in the fourth and singled in the seventh as the Hooks took down Amarillo, 9-2. Toro is 8-for-11 with eight RBIs in his last three games and is batting .305/.391/.525 with six homers, 30 RBIs, 23 runs scored and 16 walks on the season. Astros No. 12 prospect Ronnie Dawson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Gameday box score

D-backs RHP Matt Tabor, Class A Kane County: 3.2 IP, 2 HR, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K -- In his second start of the season, Arizona's No. 13 prospect remained unscored upon. He limited Lansing to two hits while fanning four, giving him 11 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings. Midwest League opponents are batting .115 against Tabor. Gameday box score

Braves CF Justin Dean, Class A Rome: 2-for-4, 1 3B, 4 R, 1 SB -- Atlanta's No. 30 prospect matched his career high by scoring four times, tripling and swiping a bag as the Braves defeated Greenville, 10-3. Dean is tied for third in the South Atlantic League with 12 stolen bases and tied for fifth with 19 walks while batting .261/.371/.353 in 31 games. Gameday box score