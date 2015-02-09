Prospect Roundup: Games of May 16

Braves P Bryse Wilson, Triple-A Gwinnett: 7 1/3 IP, 0 ER, 2 R, 5 K, 4 H, 1 BB -- For the first time this season, the Braves' No. 7 prospect completed a start in which he did not yield an earned run. Although Buffalo scratched two unearned runs across, the right-hander turned in his longest start of the season and lowered his ERA to 4.66. MLB.com's No. 80 overall prospect fanned five hitters for the second straight game and he threw 65 strikes on 94 pitches while picking up his second consecutive win. No. 26 Braves prospect Alex Jackson went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Gameday box score

White Sox OF Luis Robert, Double-A Birmingham: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs -- After going three games without a hit last week, Robert has righted the ship by hitting in five straight. The second-ranked White Sox prospect tallied his sixth three-hit game of the year (along with a pair of four-hit performances) and came a triple shy of the cycle. MLB.com's No. 18 overall prospect is now batting .300/.375/.580 since joining the Barons on April 30, which followed a tear through the Carolina League for Class A Advanced Winston-Salem to start the year. That earned him the circuit's Player of the Month honors. Gameday box score

Astros OF Marty Costes, Class A Quad Cities: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, 7 RBIs, 2 BB -- Costes was led the way as Quad Cities scored 21 runs. He drove in a career-high seven runs and reached base six times. He got the River Bandits on the board in the third with a bloop single to right and then cleared the bases with a three-run double -- his first of the year -- one inning later. The University of Maryland product drilled a three-run homer to left in the ninth. Costes became the first River Bandits player to collect seven RBIs in a game since Tigers No. 5 prospect Daz Cameron completed the feat on April 28, 2017 in Clinton. Gameday box score

Marlins P Braxton Garrett, Class A Advanced Jupiter: 6 IP, 7 K, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB -- After missing all of last season following Tommy John surgery, Garrett has showed why he was worthy of a first-round Draft pick in 2016. The Marlins No. 7 prospect turned in the longest outing of his professional career, as well his first scoreless outing of the season. The seven strikeouts matched a season high, which he's now achieved four times. Opponents are hitting .194 against him this year and he's allowed one earned run or fewer in four of six starts in 2019. Garrett threw 52 strikes on 85 total pitches. Gameday box score

Mets C Patrick Mazeika, Double-A Binghamton: 1-for-4, HR, RBI -- Mazeika's batting average dipped to .170 on April 27. In the second game of a doubleheader that day, however, the Mets No. 26 prospect began a 15-game hitting streak that continued Thursday when he clobbered a second-inning homer off No. 16 Yankees prospect Garrett Whitlock. It was his third straight contest with a homer. The 25-year-old's now hitting .268 with a .799 OPS. Gameday box score

Nationals P Kyle Johnston, Class A Advanced Potomac: 7 IP, 0 R, 7 K, 2 H, 1 BB -- Johnston's longest start of the year proved to be his most successful. For the second time in three starts, he completed a scoreless outing. In between, the Nationals No. 25 prospectrecorded a season-high 10 strikeouts at Wilmington in his most previous outing. The right-hander won his third straight decision and moved to 4-4 on the year. Gameday box score

Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson, Double-A Springfield: 3-for-5, HR, 3B, 2B, 4 RBIs -- St. Louis' sixth-ranked prospect finished a single shy of the cycle in the Cardinals' 10-4 win over Northwest Arkansas. He doubled in his first trip to the plate, then smacked his fifth homer of the season to right field in the fifth inning. He nearly got his sixth with a potential inside-the-parker in the eighth, but was thrown out at home after plating three runs. The former first-round pick now carries a line of .293/.357/.510 on the season with 27 RBIs. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Keegan Akin, Triple-A Norfolk: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K -- The Orioles' No. 6 prospect had his first scoreless start of the season and finished one shy of his season-high in strikeouts. The only trouble he got into was in the third, when he yielded a walk and two straight singles to load the bases before getting a double play to escape the inning. His ERA now sits at 3.60 as he's allowed just one run over the last 12 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Rockies OF Vince Fernandez, Double-A Hartford: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBIs , 2 R -- After homering Wednesday night, Colorado's No. 24 prospect doubled that with a pair of jacks in the Yard Goats' 4-3 win over New Hampshire. The UC Riverside product blasted a two-run shot to right center in his first at-bat and added a solo shot in the sixth that tied the game at 3-3. He's now hitting .287 with 10 homers on the season. Gameday box score

Red Sox OF Jarren Duran, Class A Advanced Salem: 3-for-5 -- Boston's No. 10 prospect has been red-hot as of late, tallying three hits in four of his last seven games after doing so in the Salem's 6-0 loss to Fayetteville. Duran now holds a line of .413/.472/.538 on the year in his first full professional season. Between two levels last year, he strung together a line of .357/.394/.516 in 67 games. Gameday box score

Padres LHP Joey Cantillo, Class A Fort Wayne: 6 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 6 K -- Cantillo wasn't perfect in the TinCaps' 9-0 win over Lansing, but he was about as close as you can get. The 19-year-old allowed just one Lugnut to reach base all night in the six-inning rain-shortened contest -- a single by Rafael Lantigua in the second inning. Lantigua was thrown out on the bases, however, meaning that Cantillo ultimately faced the minimum. His ERA is now a season-low 3.21, a steep decline from the 6.94 mark he held at the end of April. Gameday box score

Brewers RHP Alec Bettinger, Double-A Biloxi: 7 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 10 K -- Bettinger dealt out his first scoreless start of the season to fuel the Shuckers' 4-0 win over Chattanooga, tying a career high in strikeouts with 10. He last hit the mark on June 16 of last season for Class A Advanced Carolina against Myrtle Beach. He finished 2018 with a 5.22 ERA, ringing up 106 batters across 117 1/3 frames. After eight starts this season, Bettinger holds a 5.62 ERA and has struck out 48 in 41 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Cardinals OF Tyler O'Neill, Triple-A Memphis: 2-for-4, HR, 1 R, 1 RBI -- O'Neill continued to mash for the Redbirds, homering again in their 4-3 loss to San Antonio. His blast came in the sixth, when he drove a pitch from Thomas Jankins over the fence in left to tie the game. He's now gone deep in seven of his last 12 games, and has eight homers in total on the season, including one with the big club. Across his seven-year professional career, O'Neill has homered 145 times, 10 coming in the Majors. Gameday box score

Dodgers 2B Devin Mann, Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga: 4-for-4, 1 R -- Mann followed his four-hit performance from Wednesday with another four-hit showing in the Quakes' 7-2 win over Lancaster. It was a bit quieter the second time around, however, as he singled four times and scored just once. The 22-year-old now is hitting .289 on the season, a leap of nearly 50 points over the two-game span. Gameday box score

Mariners 2B Shed Long, Triple-A Tacoma: 4-for-6, HR, 2 R, 1 RBI -- After a three-game stint in the big leagues, Long returned to the Minors with a bang in the Rainiers' 14-5 win over Reno. Seattle's No. 12 prospect homered and picked up three singles in the rout, matching his season-high hit total after logging four back on April 10 against El Paso. He's now batting .295 on the season with five homers and 21 RBIs. Gameday box score