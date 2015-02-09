Prospect Roundup: Games of May 17

Tigers P Logan Shore, Double-A Erie: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K -- Shore may not have been perfect, but he didn't let any runners do any damage as the right-hander faced the minimum over five innings. Carlos Perez singled with one out in the second, but the Tigers' No. 15 prospect got Brett Cumberland to ground into a double play. In the fifth, Orioles No. 22 prospect Rylan Bannon lined a two-out knock, but catcher Kade Scivicque caught him trying to steal second. Eight of Shore's outs came on the ground and the 2016 second-round pick out of the University of Florida threw 44 of 73 pitches for strikes. He'd been in the A's organization for the previous three seasons, but Detroit acquired him last September. The 6-foot-2 hurler has allowed one run or fewer in half of his six starts with his new team while relying mostly on soft contact to retire batters (17 strikeouts in 30 innings). Gameday box score

Rays C Ronaldo Hernandez, Class A Advanced Charlotte: 3-for-5, 3 R -- For the first time this season, Hernandez scored three times in a game. Tampa Bay's No. 7 prospect also stretched his hitting streak to eight games, five of which were multi-hit efforts. MLB.com's No. 89 overall prospect was batting .188 after an 0-for-4 showing on May 5. Less than two weeks later, the fifth-ranked catching prospect is batting .260/.272/.350. A season ago for Class A Bowling Green, Hernandez posted a .832 OPS with 21 homers and 79 RBIs. He has gone deep twice this season with 13 RBIs in 100 at-bats, so while the power may not have translated to the Florida State League yet, there's precedent for power in the Colombia native's game. Gameday box score

Rays P Shane McClanahan, Class A Bowling Green: 5 2/3 IP, 9 K, 1 ER, 5 H, 3 BB -- A McClanahan-Hernandez battery in Charlotte could be looming. A mistake pitch to Ruben Cardenas leading off the fourth that cleared the right-field fence accounted for the only real damage against the Rays' No. 11 prospect, who had to navigate plenty of traffic on the basepaths. The 31st overall selection in last year's Draft has fanned 34 batters over 21 2/3 innings in his last four starts and has yielded two earned runs over his last three outings (16 frames). Opponents have not scored more than once against him in five of eight starts to begin the year. Gameday box score

Phillies 3B Alec Bohm, Class A Advanced Clearwater: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs -- Over the last week, Bohm has proved why Philadelphia drafted him third overall a year ago. The Phillies' top propsect has hit in eight of his last nine games, including a string of four consecutive multi-hit contests that ended Tuesday. But MLB.com's No. 54 overall prospect smacked two doubles in a game for the second time in his last four contests and drove in three runs to bring his average with Clearwater to .324/.365/.529. Of his 14 RBIs with the Threshers, 11 have come in the last month. Gameday box score

Phillies OF Mickey Moniak, Double-A Reading: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R -- Bohm may be the Phillies No. 1 prospect now, but that distinction belonged to Moniak not too long ago. Currently ranked ninth, the 21-year-old and 2016 top overall pick recorded his third three-hit game of the season -- all since May 2. With five hits in his last two games, Moniak is batting .243 with three homers, five triples, nine doubles, 20 RBIs and five stolen bases in 33 contests. Gameday box score

Rockies 1B Brian Mundell, Triple-A Albuquerque: 4-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 1 BB -- After returning from the seven-day injured list on May 3, it took the Rockies' 29th-ranked prospect a little while to find his groove. But he's definitely done that over the last week. In six games since May 9, the 25-year-old has strung together four straight multi-hit games, including Friday, when he reached base in all five plate appearances. Mudnell is batting .389/.450/.622 with four homers and 20 RBIs in 90 at-bats this year. Gameday box score

Indians CF Daniel Johnson, Double-A Akron: 3-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs, BB -- Cleveland's No. 22 prospect keeps finding ways to get in the hit column, extending his streak to 10 games in the RubberDucks' 10-2 win over Richmond. He collected three singles, driving in runs with hits in the sixth and ninth. With three three-hit games this season, Johnson owns a .278/.366/.571 slash line, nine homers and 31 RBIs. Gameday Box score

Cardinals 3B Nolan Gorman, Class A Peoria: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, R -- Honored with his own bobblehead giveaway before the game, the top St. Louis prospect delivered another multi-hit game. Gorman laced two singles, driving in two runs with a knock in the sixth inning. In his first full professional season, the 19-year-old has a .254/.365/.537 line to go with a Midwest League-leading nine long balls. Gameday box score

Brewers C Mario Feliciano, Class A Advanced Carolina: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 5 RBIs, R -- Following two hitless nights in the Carolina League, Milwaukee's No. 14 prospect rebounded in a big way by matching his career high with five RBIs (set on May 11). In the third inning, he lined a double to left field to plate two runs before lifting a sacrifice fly in the fourth. To cap his big night, Feliciano crushed a two-run homer to right-center in the sixth. He has a career-best seven long balls this season and is tied for fourth in the Carolina League with 29 RBIs. Gameday box score

Rays RF Jesus Sanchez, Double-A Montgomery: 2-for-4, HR, BB, 3 RBIs, 3 R -- After a slow go of things in the Southern League at the end of last year, Sanchez has hit consistently for the Biscuits. On Friday, he smashed his first homer of the month with a three-run jack in the ninth inning. The fourth-ranked Rays prospect has 11 multi-hit games and a .298 average this season and leads the circuit with 29 RBIs. Gameday box score

Red Sox CF Jarren Duran, Class A Advanced Salem: 2-for-5, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs, R -- The Carolina League's leading hitter was at it again for the Red Sox as he notched two more knocks. Boston's No. 10 prospect has hit safely in nine consecutive games as he brought his average to .412. With a double and single, Duran raised his OPS to 1.014, which stands second on the circuit behind recently promoted Astros prospect Seth Beer. Gameday box score

Padres LF Josh Naylor, Triple-A El Paso: 3-for-6, 2B, 3 RBIs, R -- With just two hits over his previous four games, Naylor notched three in Friday's win over Albuquerque. In the third inning, he smacked a one-out double to left field, adding RBI singles in the sixth and seventh. San Diego's No. 9 prospect has recorded four games with at least three RBIs this season and leads the Pacific Coast League with 37 runs scored. Gameday box score