Prospect Roundup: Games of May 23

Marlins OF Monte Harrison, Triple-A New Orleans: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 BB, 4 RBI, 2 R -- Miami's No. 3 prospect matched a season-high for RBIs and fell one short of his career best. In the second inning Thursday, Harrison knocked in Isaac Galloway with a double to left field off No. 6 Dodgers prospect Dennis Santana. Galloway came home again when Harrison grounded out to short in the fourth, and the 23-year-old capped his four-RBI night with a two-run single that snuck through the right side in the seventh. It was the most runs Harrison has driven in since April 14. Gameday box score

Video: Baby Cakes' Harrison plates two

Orioles LHP DL Hall, Class A Advanced Frederick: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K -- Baltimore's third-ranked prospect matched a career-high in strikeouts and brought his punchout total this season up to 53 in 30 innings. After working around a walk and a single in the first, the 20-year-old retired 13 of the next 14 batters he faced. Hall (1-2) didn't factor into the decision after the Keys' bullpen allowed seven runs in the loss to Myrtle Beach, but he did lower his ERA to 4.50 and his WHIP to 1.47. He's walked just one batter in each of his last two starts. Gameday box score

Reds 1B Ibandel Isabel, Double-A Chattanooga: 1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Cincinnati's No. 25 prospect homered in his third consecutive game, taking a 2-0 pitch from White Sox No. 19 prospect Jimmy Lambert and depositing it beyond the right field wall in the third inning. The 23-year-old also reached base on a strikeout and scored in the fifth. Isabel is getting on base at just a .290 clip but boasts a .503 slugging percentage thanks to his 19 extra-base hits, 11 of which are home runs. He hit 35 dingers last season for Class A Advanced Daytona. Gameday box score

White Sox RHP Dylan Cease, Triple-A Charlotte: 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K -- The fourth-ranked White Sox prospect matched his longest outing of the season and picked up his second consecutive win for the Knights. Cease (4-1) stranded six Stripers across six innings to rebound from a nine-hit, three-run outing his last time on the mound. The 23-year-old has now allowed just three runs in two starts against Gwinnett this season, both of which went six innings. He lowered his ERA to 3.38. Gameday box score

Athletics OF Dairon Blanco, Double-A Midland: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Oakland's No. 30 prospect went deep twice in a game for the first time in his career. He hadn't homered since April 10 before tagging Emmanuel Ramirez twice on Thursday. The 26-year-old sent an 0-1 pitch beyond the right-field wall in the third and rocketed 1-0 offering to left-center in the fifth. Blanco now has 20 RBIs to go with a .261/.322/.457 line in 37 games for the RockHounds. Gameday box score

D-backs C Daulton Varsho, Double-A Jackson: 3-for-4, HR, BB, 3 RBI, R -- Arizona's fourth-ranked prospect jacked his seventh tater of the season in the sixth inning of the Generals' 5-0 win over Montgomery. It was Varsho's eighth multi-hit effort of the season and lifted his line to .273/.362/.485. Bryan Valdez started for Jackson and scattered three hits across seven scoreless frames, striking out three and walking one. Gameday box score

Royals LHP Austin Cox, Class A Lexington: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 K -- Kansas City's No. 22 prospect matched a career high with nine punchouts and picked up his first win since May 6. Cox (2-3) allowed a single and a walk to the first two batters in the second but then retired the next nine Hickory batters. He threw just one ball in his final frame, an 11-pitch sequence that ended with a three-pitch strikeout. The 22-year-old Mercer product, a fifth-round pick of the Royals' last summer, lowered his ERA to 3.49 and WHIP to 1.16. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Braves OF Jefrey Ramos, Class A Advanced Florida: 4-for-5, 2 R -- Atlanta's No. 27 prospect tallied four hits for the second time this season to raise his average 17 points to .249. The 20-year-old has now hit safely in four of his last five games, but has just two extra-base knocks in his last 18 contests. He slugged .424 last season and .497 in 2017. Ramos is slugging .376 through 173 at-bats in the Florida State League. Gameday box score

Twins LHP Charlie Barnes, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 8 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K -- The Twins' 23-year-old prospect had yet to complete the sixth inning in any start this season before going eight in a win Thursday. Barnes (3-2) threw 55 of his 87 pitches for strikes and bounced back in a big way after allowing six earned runs on five hits -- two of which were home runs -- his last time out. It was just the second time the Clemson product walked fewer than two batters this season. Opposite Barnes was Reds prospect Reiver Sanmartin, who walked one and struck out nine in eight scoreless frames of two-hit ball. Gameday box score

Twins 2B Travis Blankenhorn, Double-A Pensacola: 3-for-, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R -- Minnesota's No. 28 prospect led the way from the leadoff spot in the Blue Wahoos' 10-run outburst against Tennessee. The 22-year-old plated two with a double in the second and scored on No. 2 Twins prospect Alex Kirilloff's ensuing single. He singled and scored again in both the fifth and sixth. Since being promoted to Double-A on April 25, Blankenhorn has compiled a .305/.351/.514 line in 105 at-bats. Gameday box score

Red Sox OF Jarren Duran, Class A Advanced Salem: 3-for-4, 2B, BB, 3 R -- Boston's No. 10 prospect recorded his 11th game with at least three hits this season, boosting his line to .408/.468/.556. No qualified player in the Carolina League has a better average or on-base percentage, and only No. 9 Astros prospect Seth Beer -- who has since been promoted to Double-A -- owns a better slugging percentage. Ryan Fitzgerald logged four hits for Salem in the loss to Wilmington, falling a homer shy of the cycle. Gameday box score