Prospect Roundup: Games of May 24

Reds DH Ibandel Isabel, Double-A Chattanooga: 1-for-4, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, R -- The 25th-ranked Reds prospect just keeps on mashing for the Lookouts as he went deep for the fourth consecutive contest. In the seventh inning against Birmingham, he crushed a two-run blast to left-center for his Southern League-leading 12th long ball. One year after he shared the Minor League lead with 36 homers, Isabel also tops the circuit with a .516 slugging percentage and 33 RBIs in 42 games. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Alex Faedo, Double-A Erie: 6 IP, 1 R/ER, 3 H, BB, 7 K -- While he didn't factor in the decision, Faedo turned in one of his best outings of the month after a few rocky showings. In his two previous starts, the ninth-ranked Tigers prospect allowed 11 runs over 9 1/3 innings. Back on the bump against Bowie, Faedo threw 62 of 93 pitches for strikes and piled up at least seven punchouts for the fourth time this season. Overall, the University of Florida product has a 4.29 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. Gameday box score

Rockies 3B Colton Welker, Double-A Hartford: 3-for-4, HR, 1 RBI, 2 R -- Welker continued his strong season with his seventh three-hit showing. Colorado's No. 2 prospect blasted his fourth homer of the year in his first at-bat, sending a solo shot out to right-center field off New Hampshire left-hander Zach Logue. He added a single to right in the fourth, scoring on a homer by Alan Trejo, and an infield hit in the ninth. The No. 82 overall prospect has .309/.350/.467 slash line with 21 RBIs and 20 runs scored in 44 games. Gameday box score

Video: Welker goes yard for Hartford

Mets 3B Mark Vientos, Class A Columbia: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R -- New York's No. 3 prospect extended his hitting streak to 10 games by smashing a two-run homer in the first inning against Greenville. Vientos, 19, is batting .376 with three big flies during the streak, which dates to May 14 and has boosted his overall slash line to .257/.312/.408 in 43 South Atlantic League games. A year ago, the 2017 second-round pick batted .287/.389/.489 with Rookie Advanced Kingsport to earn MiLB.com Organization All-Star honors. Gameday box score

Padres LHP Logan Allen, Triple-A El Paso: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks -- San Diego's seventh-ranked prospect turned in his longest outing of the year, allowing four baserunners while recording a season-high 10 strikeouts. The lone run he surrendered came in his last inning, when Reno's Wyatt Mathisen took him deep to center field. Allen dropped his ERA to 4.01, a figure that has declined steadily since a season debut in which he gave up six runs in two innings. Gameday box score

Braves C Alex Jackson, Triple-A Gwinnett: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Jackson recorded his first multi-homer game in two years, powering the Stripers to a 13-7 victory over Norfolk. The No. 26 Braves prospect crushed a solo shot to center field in the second inning, then deposited his 10th tater of the year over the left-center field wall in the sixth. In 24 International League games this season, Jackson has a .236 average and .911 OPS. Gameday box score

White Sox OF Blake Rutherford, Double-A Birmingham: 2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Chicago's ninth-ranked prospect drove in a season-high three runs in the Barons' 11-7 win at Chattanooga. Rutherford lined a two-out, two-run single in the first inning and doubled to lead off the seventh. With three multi-hit games in his last 10 contests, he's batting .226 in May after producing a .156/.207/.247 slash line in the season's opening month. Gameday box score

Angels LHP Patrick Sandoval, Triple-A Salt Lake: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K -- The 22-year-old earned his first Pacific Coast League win after notching his highest strikeout total since fanning seven on April 29 for Double-A Mobile. Sandoval, the Angels' No. 12 prospect, earned a promotion from the Southern League after posting a 3.86 ERA and .187 opponents' batting average in five games, including four starts. He's given up four runs over 15 1/3 innings in four starts for the Bees. Gameday box score

Indians OF Will Benson, Class A Lake County: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI -- Cleveland's No. 25 prospect collected his second multi-homer game of the season, belting a three-run jack and a solo shot in the Captains' win over Lansing. Benson has connected on five long balls in his last 10 games after recording a four-homer game on April 18 against South Bend. The 20-year-old former first-round pick has 12 roundtrippers on the year, tying Great Lakes' Niko Hulsizer for the Midwest League lead. Gameday box score

Padres 1B Brad Zunica, Double-A Amarillo: 3-for-4, HR, 2 2B, BB, 2 RBIs, 3 R -- Zunica walked it off for the Sod Poodles when he uncorked a two-run shot to left-center field on the first pitch he saw from Midland right-hander Angel Duno in the ninth inning. He also doubled in the fourth and sixth innings, both coming on the first pitch of the at-bat. The game-winning jack was his 10th long ball of the season, leaving him one behind Tulsa's Gavin Lux for the Texas League lead. Gameday box score

Yankees OF Josh Stowers, Class A Charleston: 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, R -- The Yankees' No. 25 prospect blasted his fifth homer of the year, a solo shot to center field off Asheville right-hander Boby Johnson in the ninth inning. He drove in another run with a single in the seventh after singling in the fifth. Stowers ranks 10th in the South Atlantic League with an .851 OPS. Gameday box score

Mets RF Quinn Brodey, Class A Advanced St. Lucie: 4-for-4, RBI, R, SB -- After posting back-to-back two-hit games, Brodey ripped four singles to help St. Lucie edge Lakeland, 5-4. In the fifth inning, he did some damage with a single, a stolen base and a run scored. One frame later, he delivered a base knock to right field to score the decisive run for the Mets. With eight hits over the last three contests, the Mets' No. 27 prospect has raised his average to .265. Gameday box score