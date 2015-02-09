Benson captains rare four-homer game

Cleveland's No. 25 prospect collected a career-high four long balls -- including a grand slam -- to power Class A Lake County past South Bend, 12-6, on Thursday at Classic Park. In the first four-homer game in the Minors since 2014, Benson set a professional best with eight RBIs.

With 55-grade power, Will Benson mashed 40 homers through his first 234 professional games, but nothing compared to the laser show he put on in his 235th contest.

Playing in his first full professional season in 2018, Benson bashed a Midwest League-best 22 long balls with a .180 average in 123 contests. Back on the circuit this year, the 2016 first-round pick upped his average to .282 while collecting two dingers through the first 11 contests.

On Thursday, Benson got things rolling in the first inning against South Bend starter Eury Ramos with a two-run homer to right field. Two frames later, he mashed the first offering from Ramos and sent a solo roundtripper over the fence in right-center.

Benson added a huge blow in the fourth with the bases full against reliever Zach Mort, depositing the 10th pitch of the at-bat over the wall in right-center for a grand slam.

And things only got better in the sixth, as Benson led off the inning and belted his fourth homer of the night over the much-visited wall in right-center again.

The 20-year-old had a chance to make it five-dinger night in the eighth, but he was retired for the first time when he struck out against reliever Dalton Geekie.

It marked the second game against South Bend this year in which a player went deep at least three times. Dodgers prospect Niko Hulsizer blasted three homers against the Cubs on Monday.

The Atlanta native surpassed his previous career high of five RBIs, which he accomplished twice in 2018. Benson has six career multi-homer games over three-plus pro seasons.

Mike Ford of Class A Charleston was the last Minor Leaguer to park four in a single game on May 25, 2014. Jon Griffin of Double-A Mobile had done likewise just four days before that.