Hooks' Cesar runs hit streak to 37 games

The Astros prospect singled in the lone run in Double-A Corpus Christi's 1-0 victory over San Antonio, extending his hitting streak to a Texas League record-tying 37 games. He tied the mark set by Bobby Trevino of the El Paso Sun Kings in 1969.

Randy Cesar cemented his place in the 130-year history of the Texas League on Wednesday night, but his accomplishment proved even more crucial in the moment.

Cesar struck out in the second and bounced to short in the fifth, keeping his average at a league-leading .349. The 23-year-old returned to the lineup Tuesday and singled after a six-game layoff in which he rested a sore thumb. During the streak, he's batting .381 with seven homers, a triple, nine doubles and 28 RBIs.

The seventh-inning single on Wednesday broke a scoreless tie and followed a two-out double to right field by Yordan Alvarez. A wild pitch advanced Alvarez -- the Astros' fourth-ranked prospect -- to third before Cesar lined a 2-2 offering from Missions starter Jacob Nix to left. The run was all the support that Corpus Christi southpaw Ryan Hartman needed.

The 2016 ninth-round pick out of Tennessee Wesleyan held the Missions to one hit and three walks while striking out eight over seven innings. Hartman (6-2) took a no-hitter into the sixth before Ty France doubled to left with two outs. The Anaheim, California native has a 3.09 ERA with 75 strikeouts in 64 innings this season.

Nix (1-1) was nearly as stingy. The Padres' No. 11 prospect yielded one run on four hits and fanned eight over seven innings. He has a 1.27 ERA in four Texas League starts after missing the first two months of the season due to a groin injury.