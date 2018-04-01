Report: Hamstring to delay Duplantier's debut

Arizona's top prospect will see his 2018 season debut pushed back to a hamstring issue, according to The Athletic . The right-hander will reportedly remain in extended spring training "for a few weeks" before heading to his full-season assignment.

Jon Duplantier burst onto the prospect scene with an eye-opening 2017 season that culminated in recognition as Arizona's organizational Pitcher of the Year, MLB Pipeline's Pitcher of the Year and the MiLBY for Top Starting Pitcher. To replicate that success this year, he'll have to do it in a shorter span.

The D-backs' 2016 third-round selection blew through two Class A levels last year in his first full Minor League season. Over 25 outings (24 starts) between Class A Kane County and Class A Advanced Visalia, Duplantier went a combined 12-3 with a 1.39 ERA, striking out 165 against 42 walks in 136 innings. That included a 1.56 mark in the hitter friendly California League to go along with a .204 opponents' average and 1.15 WHIP.

"You watch [batting practice] the first day and you're just like, 'What did I get myself into?'" Duplantier said last year of his arrival in the circuit. "Your mind-set can go a lot of different ways. But the pitching coaches there did a pretty good job of reminding me that if you execute your pitches you'll be fine. The ball goes a little bit farther, but it only goes farther if you leave it over the middle of the plate."

The Newark, Delaware native's last full month was his best. In six August starts, Duplantier registered a 1.16 ERA, striking out 45 in 31 innings with a 1.00 WHIP and .152 opponents' average.

"I'm not ever going to really set goals for myself that are results-based, but I'm going to set goals for myself in terms of things I can control," MLB.com's No. 74 overall prospect said after being named the MiLBY winner. "The main goal next year is kind of vague -- just continue and try and get better. I want to have better fastball command, I want to pitch more with the fastball and stay healthy.

"Basically, do the same thing all over again."

Once he's back to full strength, Duplantier is likely headed to Double-A Jackson.