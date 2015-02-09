Schilling nearly perfect for JetHawks

The Rockies right-hander threw seven one-hit innings while striking out six without walking anybody in Class A Advanced Lancaster's 2-0 blanking of Lake Elsinore at The Diamond.

Gameday box score

"I felt really good," Schilling said. "My fastball was working. I landed some sliders early in the count. I threw a few good changeups. I felt good tonight."

The only hit Schilling surrendered was a single by No. 19 Padres prospect Jeisson Rosario with one out in the first inning. After getting out of the inning unscathed, Schilling said he was able to dial in and get into a good rhythm.

Following the Rosario single, Schilling retired 11 in a row before Connor Panas was hit by a 1-0 pitch to lead off the fifth. In the second, JetHawks first baseman Luis Castro dove to his left on Panas' grounder down the line, fielded and flipped to Schilling covering.

"That could've turned into a double down the line and changed the outcome of the game," the hurler said.

Schilling punched out San Diego No. 23 prospect Gabriel Arias and Jalen Washington twice apiece among his six in the game.

"I was just trying to focus on hitting the glove," he said. "One of my keys is one for one, pitch one pitch at a time, allowing myself to make the best pitch I can."

The 6-foot-2 Schilling (4-2) extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings and lowered his ERA to 3.70 in 48 2/3 California League innings. He tossed six shutout frames in a June 5 win at Rancho Cucamonga and four scoreless innings after allowing two runs in the first on May 30 against Stockton. Since coming off the seven-day injured list on May 15 with tenderness in his pitching elbow -- his second IL stint that month -- Schilling has a 1.63 ERA in 22 frames.

"My slider has been a little bit sharper," since he came off the IL, Schilling said. "My fastball has had a little bit better command. I'm throwing my changeup more, allowing myself to keep hitters off-balance. That's really the bottom line, keep hitters off-balance."

2019 MiLB include

Colorado's 18th-round pick in 2017 out of Xavier, Schilling went 8-5 with a 3.87 ERA in 144 1/3 innings over 26 appearances -- 25 starts-- for Class A Asheville. He struck out 135 and walked 45. In his first pro season, the Michigan native went 0-3 with a 5.54 ERA in 10 starts over 39 innings at Class A Short Season Boise.

The game's only runs were scored in the fifth on a two-run homer by JetHawks outfielder Ramon Marcelino.

Veteran Major League starter Dinelson Lamet, working his way back from Tommy John surgery, started for Lake Elsinore and threw four scoreless innings.