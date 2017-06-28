Rosario, Weaver, Fisher named PCL All-Stars

The league announced its 30-man roster that will face the best of the International League on July 12. The Triple-A All-Star Game will be broadcast live on MLB Network and MiLB.TV .

Amed Rosario, Luke Weaver, Derek Fisher and Wilmer Font are among the biggest names headed to Tacoma next month after the Pacific Coast League revealed its roster for the Triple-A All-Star Game.

Rosario, the No. 3 prospect in baseball, is the highest-ranked player on a PCL squad stocked with young talent. The 21-year-old Mets shortstop is batting .316 with seven homers, 49 RBIs and 13 steals in 75 games this season with Las Vegas.

Pacific Coast League All-Star roster

Font, 27, isn't ranked by MLB.com but he's nonetheless authored an impressive first-half as he leads the Minors with 112 strikeouts in 15 games. The Dodgers right-hander, who made his Major League debut in 2012, is 6-4 with a 3.70 ERA and has walked 22 this season with Oklahoma City.

Video: Oklahoma City's Font registers 15th strikeout

Weaver is another strong arm for the PCL staff -- the Cardinals' No. 3 prospect and 2014 first-round pick is 6-1 with a 2.16 ERA in 10 starts this season for Memphis. The 23-year-old, who reached the Majors last August, has 54 strikeouts and 11 walks in 50 frames.

Fisher also brings some brief Major League experience. The 23-year-old right fielder is batting .315 with 17 homers, 49 RBIs and 13 steals in 66 games for Fresno this year. He went 5-for-18 in five games for the Astros earlier this month.

Video: Fresno's Fisher hits three-run blast

Other notable All-Stars include Omaha's Raul Mondesi, Nashville's Renato Nunez, Tacoma's Daniel Vogelbach, Reno's Christian Walker and Memphis' Carson Kelly.

Mondesi, who made his Major League debut during the World Series two years ago, leads the PCL with 16 stolen bases. Walker has put up huge numbers for the Aces -- he leads the Minors with 78 RBIs and ranks second in the PCL in homers with 19. Nunez tops the Minor Leagues with 20 home runs.

Another Reno slugger, Oswaldo Arcia, was rewarded for his big production this year. The 26-year-old outfielder is hitting .347 with 17 homers and 70 RBIs, putting him second in the Minors in RBIs and third in the PCL in batting average and homers.

Video: Reno's Arcia cracks three-run homer

The roster was compiled by a vote of managers, general managers, media members, broadcasters, league officials and fans via the Esurance All-Star Ballot.

The International League has won four straight Triple-A All-Star matchups and 11 of the last 14. The winning league gets home field advantage in the Gildan Triple-A National Championship on Sept. 19 in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.