Express belt back-to-back-to-back homers
Rangers' Joseph, Ibanez, Perez accomplish feat in fifth inning
By Josh Horton / MiLB.com | August 19, 2018 6:39 PM
Five pitches. Three homers.
Tommy Joseph, Andy Ibanez and Carlos Perez thumped back-to-back-to-back long balls in the fifth inning en route to Triple-A Round Rock's 3-1 win over Memphis at AutoZone Park.
Video: Round Rock trio goes back-to-back-to-back
The Express collected 10 hits off Memphis starter Austin Warner over the first four innings, but the southpaw escaped each inning unscathed, including a bases-loaded jam in the third inning. He wasn't so lucky in the fifth.
Joseph whacked a 0-1 homer over the left-field fence, then Ibanez followed by going yard to left on a first-pitch offering. Perez finished the sequence with a 1-0 dinger to left-center.
Perez, who has spent time with the Braves and Rangers this season, was coming off a 4-for-4 outing in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Redbirds.
The trio of homers backed up a solid start by Austin Bibens-Dirkx (3-4), who gave up one run on three hits over five innings.The right-hander fanned three and walked two. R.J. Alvarez struck out the side after allowing a leadoff single to Lane Thomas to earn his Pacific Coast League-leading 22nd save.
Justin Williams accounted for the Redbirds' lone run with a second-inning homer.
Josh Horton is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @joshhorton22