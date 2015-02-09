Padres' Morejon hits seven-day IL
MLB.com's No. 46 overall prospect left Monday's start early
By Jordan Wolf / MiLB.com | April 23, 2019 9:19 PM
One of the top arms in all of the Minor Leagues is heading to the Injured List.
Adrian Morejon, MLB.com's No. 46 overall prospect, was added to Double-A Amarillo's seven-day IL on Tuesday. He exited Monday's start against Springfield after facing just one batter.
Morejon surrendered a single to the Cardinals' Irving Lopez to open the game before being pulled due to soreness in his back and shoulder. He will be re-evaluated in San Diego on Wednesday, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
A triceps injury cut the left-hander's 2018 season short in August after just 14 starts across two levels. Morejon finished the year with a 3.44 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings, starting once at the Rookie level and for Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore the rest of the way. In his first professional campaign in 2017, the seventh-ranked San Diego prospect put together a 3.86 ERA with 58 whiffs in 63 innings between Class A Short Season Tri-City and Class A Fort Wayne.
In other Padres news, the club's No. 13 prospect Anderson Espinoza underwent his second Tommy John surgery Monday. Although he seemed to be nearing a return from his first procedure back in 2017, the right-hander went back on the shelf after suffering a second UCL tear in extended spring training earlier this month.
Jordan Wolf is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @byjordanwolf.