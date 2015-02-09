Padres' Morejon hits seven-day IL

Adrian Morejon, MLB.com's No. 46 overall prospect , was added to Double-A Amarillo's seven-day IL on Tuesday. He exited Monday's start against Springfield after facing just one batter.

One of the top arms in all of the Minor Leagues is heading to the Injured List.

Morejon surrendered a single to the Cardinals' Irving Lopez to open the game before being pulled due to soreness in his back and shoulder. He will be re-evaluated in San Diego on Wednesday, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

A triceps injury cut the left-hander's 2018 season short in August after just 14 starts across two levels. Morejon finished the year with a 3.44 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings, starting once at the Rookie level and for Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore the rest of the way. In his first professional campaign in 2017, the seventh-ranked San Diego prospect put together a 3.86 ERA with 58 whiffs in 63 innings between Class A Short Season Tri-City and Class A Fort Wayne.

2019 MiLB include

In other Padres news, the club's No. 13 prospect Anderson Espinoza underwent his second Tommy John surgery Monday. Although he seemed to be nearing a return from his first procedure back in 2017, the right-hander went back on the shelf after suffering a second UCL tear in extended spring training earlier this month.