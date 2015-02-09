Chihuahuas' Mejia powers up again

The switch-hitter's other four-hit game came on June 29 for Columbus in the International League.

The third-ranked Padres prospect churned out his second four-hit game of the season -- the first since his trade from Cleveland on July 19 -- and homered for the fifth time in 10 contests Sunday as Triple-A El Paso knocked off Tacoma, 9-4, at Southwest University Park.

Francisco Mejia is red-hot, and just in time for the playoffs.

Since the trade -- which netted the Indians relievers Brad Hand and Adam Cimber -- Mejia is batting .322. After hitting seven homers in 305 at-bats for Columbus, he's gone deep seven times in 118 at-bats for El Paso.

Mejia's blast on Sunday was his fifth in nine games. The Chihuahuas totaled 17 hits, with Carlos Asuaje collecting three and Ty France, Allen Craig, Auston Bousfield and Dusty Coleman each chipping in a pair.

Padres No. 10 prospect Cal Quantrill (3-1) allowed one run on six hits over five innings for the win, striking out three without issuing a walk.

El Paso got off to a quick start, scoring three times in each of the first two innings, with Mejia a driving force. His first-inning single plated Bousfield and he homered off left-hander David Rollins in the second, a line drive to left that scored Javy Guerra, who doubled.

Mejia lined another single to start the fourth and, after grounding out in the sixth, laced a double to center in the eighth that scored Bousfield.

Rollins (0-3) surrendered seven runs on 12 hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

El Paso plays its regular-season finale Monday and opens the Pacific Coast League semifinals against Fresno on Wednesday.