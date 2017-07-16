Missions' Naylor clubs first Double-A homer

The Padres' No. 12 prospect cracked a two-run homer for his first Texas League long ball in the Missions' 9-7, 13-inning win over Frisco on Saturday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Naylor also had two singles, walked once and scored twice.

Fresh off a trip to Florida to play in his second Futures Games and watch his brother compete in the High School Home Run Derby, Josh Naylor recorded another milestone in his fourth contest with Double-A San Antonio.

With San Antonio trailing, 4-3, in the seventh, Nick Schulz drilled a one-out single to left off reliever Connor Sadzeck, the Rangers' No. 10 prospect. After Nick Torres struck out on three pitches, Naylor lined a pitch over the left-center field fence.

Prior to his promotion on Tuesday, Naylor batted .297/.361/.452 with eight homers and 45 RBIs in 72 games with Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore. He has five hits in his first 19 at-bats with San Antonio.

Naylor, who was sent to the Padres lat July in the Trade Deadline deal that sent pitcher Andrew Cashner to Miami, represented the Marlins in last year's Futures Game in San Diego.

The Ontario, Canada native played five innings of this year's game, going 1-for-2 with an RBI single. The 20-year-old was also a participant in the 2014 High School Home Run Derby, and, on Sunday, he saw his brother, Noah, fall in the finals to champion Nolan Gorman.

Josh Naylor was joined on the World Team roster by Cal Quantrill, the Padres' second-ranked prospect and a fellow Canadian. Quantrill, who was promoted to the Missions with Naylor, was tagged for four runs on 10 hits amd two walks with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in his debut Saturday.

The first of Naylor's singles came in a two-run rally in the ninth that tied the game, 7-7. He also singled with one out in the 11th.

Facing Jose Valdespina (0-1) in the 13th, Torres snapped the tie with a one-out double to right that scored Schulz. After Naylor popped out, Ty France plated Torres with a single to center.

Torres and France each collected four hits.

Juremi Profar, the No. 26 Rangers prospect, had two doubles, two singles, drove in one run and scored another for Frisco.