Padres teen Rosario rips pair of homers

Encouraged, the Padres kept moving Rosario aggressively, sending him to Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore, where he's the youngest player in the California League at 18 years and six months. On Tuesday, he rewarded the team's faith.

A year ago, Eguy Rosario -- just 17 years old -- was the youngest player on a full-season roster as he began 2017 with Class A Fort Wayne. He hit .206 but regained his footing in the Rookie-level Arizona League with a .282/.363/.422 slash line.

After hitting one homer in 386 at-bats last season, Rosario belted a pair of solo shots on Tuesday as the Storm beat Visalia, 8-4, at Rawhide Ballpark.

The right-handed hitter cleared the wall in left-center field in the sixth inning off rehabbing D-backs right-hander Randall Delgado and hit another solo blast in the eighth off lefty reliever Miguel Aguilar.

Rosario stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds and had only two homers in 686 plate appearances as a pro. But the native of the Dominican Republic uses a short right-handed stroke generated by above-average bat speed. He has a line drive approach and most of his power is to the gaps, but he showed the Rawhide he can occasionally pop the ball out of the yard.

The Storm also got homers from No. 20 Padres prospect Edward Olivares, who hit a two-run blast off Delgado in the sixth, and hulking first baseman Brad Zunica, who launched a two-run blast off Visalia starter Sam McWilliams (1-1).

The offense boosted Storm right-hander Emmanuel Ramirez (1-0), who allowed just two hits but both homers, to DH Ramon Hernandez in the first and third baseman Drew Ellis, the D-backs' No. 8 prospect, in the seventh.

The Storm rapped out 13 hits, including two from Zunica, Olivares, Jorge Ona, Rosario and Buddy Reed.