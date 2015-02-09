Bishop homers in debut for Volcanoes

After seven games in the Rookie-level Arizona League, the Giants' first-round pick in last month's Draft homered and singled in his Northwest League debut as Class A Short Season Salem-Keizer beat Boise, 7-2, on Wednesday night at Volcanoes Stadium.

Gameday box score

The Giants knew they were getting a power bat when they selected Bishop 10th overall out of Arizona State, where he ranked among the Pac-12 Conference leaders with 22 homers and 63 RBIs in his junoir season. They were also drafting a local talent -- he was born in San Carlos, California, less than 25 miles from Oracle Park. He attended Serra High School, a promiment Bay Area Catholic school in San Mateo, which put him in some pretty respectable company. The last Giant to attend Serra High and Arizona State? That would be Barry Bonds.

So while there may be pressure on Bishop -- the younger brother of Mariners No. 11 prospect Braden Bishop -- he's adjusted well early in his professional career.

2019 MiLB include

Batting second and playing center field in his first game with the Volcanoes, the 21-year-old showed no signs of nerves in his first plate appearance. He fell into an early 0-2 hole against Hawks starter Breiling Eusebio but ripped a ground ball to right field and came around to score on a single by second-round pick Logan Wyatt.

In his next at-bat, Braden saw just one pitch from the left-hander, clubbing a no-doubter to right-center field for a solo shot. It was the second homer in his last four games and gave Salem-Keizer a 3-0 lead.

While Bishop has hit safely in all but two games, Wednesday was his first multi-hit game as a pro. He has a .292/.500/.667 slash line with five extra-base hits, four RBIs, two stolen bases and six runs scored.