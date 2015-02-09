Hjelle thriving with higher pitch count

The Giants' No. 6 prospect was on top of his game Saturday, posting career highs in innings and strikeouts before Class A Augusta dropped a 3-1 decision to Charleston at SRP Park.

Four starts into his second professional season, Sean Hjelle is embracing an increased workload.

Hjelle allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six over six innings. His previous highs were five innings on April 9 and five punchouts on April 4 in his South Atlantic League debut. The second-round pick in last year's Draft lowered his ERA to 2.75 and his opponents' batting average to .230.

In 12 starts last season, the 6-foot-11 right-hander never worked more than two innings. This season, with an increased pitch count, he's worked no fewer than four frames in each start. Against the RiverDogs, he threw 55 of 81 pitches for strikes.

Hjelle retired the first 10 batters before Kyle Gray walked with one out in the fourth. Josh Stowers followed with a base hit before the University of Kentucky product struck out Nelson Gomez and retired Eric Wagaman on a fielder's choice.

Hjelle relies on a low-80s knuckle-curve and a fastball that sits between 91-94 mph. He set down the final eight batters he faced before turning things over to Solomon Bates (1-1).

For Charleston, Gomez smacked his third homer in four games in the ninth, while Brandon Lockridge was 1-for-4 with a two-run double.

Shawn Semple (2-0) earned the win with four innings of one-hit ball in relief of RiverDogs starter and Yankees No. 14 prospect Luis Medina, who gave up a run on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five frames.

Augusta's Ismael Munguia was 2-for-4 with a double in his third consecutive multi-hit game.