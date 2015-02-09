M's Rodriguez hit on forearm, exits game

The second-ranked Mariners prospect was hit by a pitch on the left foream in the third inning of Class A Advanced Modesto's game against Lancaster. He stayed in the game but was replaced two innings later.

In a season that's already been impacted by injury, Julio Rodriguez had another scary incident on Saturday night.

Rodriguez was playing in just his second game for the Nuts. He began the season with Class A West Virginia but missed two months with a hairline fracture in his left hand. MLB.com's No. 52 overall prospect returned to the South Atlantic League on June 10 and ended up compiling a .293/.359/.490 slash line in 67 games.

The 18-year-old was promoted on Thursday, two days after driving in a career-high six runs. He did not miss a beat in his California League debut Friday, going 4-for-5 with a grand slam in the seventh inning that finished off the Nuts' 12-1 victory over Lancaster. It was his second four-hit contest in five games and the sixth multi-hit effort in his last 10.

Rodriguez continued his tear Saturday, ripping a single off Lucas Gilbreath in the second inning. But the right-hander's payoff pitch in the bottom of the third ran up and in and struck the native of the Dominican Republic. Rodriguez was in obvious pain and was tended to by trainer Taylor Bennett. He stayed in the game until Keegan McGovern replaced him defensively in the fifth.

At 18, Rodriguez was the youngest player to appear in a Cal League game this season.