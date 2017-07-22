Lewis back at full strength for Modesto

"When you're injured, the results don't come as fast, so you have to trust your process," Lewis said. "I go into games and at-bats, I'm able to just continue to work on my process versus worrying about results where before I was so used to getting results that that kind of became the focal point."

Kyle Lewis entered the professional ranks from college with a crowded mantle and lived up to the acclaim until a torn ACL derailed his progress last summer. Almost a full year since the injury, MLB.com's No. 20 overall prospect has a new approach to the game that he hopes can block out some unnecessary noise.

Gameday box score

Though results may not have been uppermost on his mind, they still came for the Mariners' top prospect. He belted his first California League homer, singled and drove in three runs in Class A Advanced Modesto's 9-6 win over Stockton on Friday at Banner Island Ballpark.

"It was really exciting for me. I think the biggest thing about when I was injured was focusing on having a good process before the game and having a good process in each at-bat and letting the results take care of themselves," Lewis said. "It being my first one back is extra special."

The 2016 Golden Spikes Award winner has been limited to 15 games this season, 11 of which have come in the Rookie-level Arizona League. He's 4-for-11 with the Nuts.

Lewis, the 11th overall pick in last year's Draft, produced a .299/.385/.530 slash line with three homers, 26 RBIs and three stolen bases in 30 games for Class A Short Season Everett in 2016. His season ended prematurely on a collision at the plate on July 19 against Tri-City.

"Over the original rehab ... I really tried to teach myself patience and letting everything come to me on and off the field," the Mercer University said.

The knee injury pushed his debut with the Nuts to June 11 against Stockton. He walked in his only plate appearance before crashing into the center field wall. After giving it another shot and going 0-for-3 the following night, he was sidelined again through June 24.

MiLB include

"Once I had the setback in my first game back, I just kind of leaned on what I had been working on beforehand," the 22-year-old said. "I feel like it didn't really get me down in any way. I just remained optimistic and remained confident that whenever I came back, that would be the right time for me."

After a stint in the AZL, Lewis rejoined Modesto on Thursday and was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a walk. On Friday night, he led off the second with a groundout but got another chance with two outs and two on in the same inning. He got ahead of right-hander Joey Wagman, 3-1, then got the barrel on a pitch out over the plate and lifted it over the center field fence to cap an eight-run outburst.

• Get tickets to a Modesto Nuts game »

"I was really trying to hit something hard up the middle and get a good single," Lewis said. "I always want to hit a line drive over the infield and get some runs in, get some RBIs. I stayed up the middle with my approach and hit it over center."

He singled to left in his next at-bat in the fourth, then flied to center in the sixth and bounced out to short in the eighth.

Mariners No. 25 prospect Rayder Ascanio doubled, singled and also drove in three runs, while Eric Filia went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, two runs scored and an RBI for Modesto.

Stockton's Sheldon Neuse, who was recently acquired in the deal that sent relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to the Nationals, went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Mikey White added a two-run homer for the Ports.