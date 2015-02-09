Bieber fever moves on to Columbus

Bieber allowed one run on two hits and two walks while fanning five over six innings Thursday as Columbus defeated Charlotte in walk-off fashion, 4-2, at Huntington Park.

Shane Bieber breezed through his first five starts of the season in the Double-A Eastern League and quickly earned a promotion to Triple-A. The eighth-ranked Indians prospect did not disappoint in his debut on the new circuit.

After posting a 10-5 record with a 2.86 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP in 173 1/3 frames across three levels in 2017, Bieber began the new campaign by keeping opponents out of the run and walk columns through his first three appearances with Akron. In five overall starts, the 2016 fourth-round pick amassed a 3-0 record with a 1.16 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP in 31 innings.

Bieber got his International League debut off on the right foot, fanning Jose Rondon to begin a clean first inning. But the second provided some adversity for the right-hander as Matt Skole greeted him with a dinger to cap an eight-pitch at-bat. Juan Perez and Casey Gillaspie reached on consecutive one-out walks before Bieber avoided more damage by fanning Jacob May and inducing a groundout from Todd Cunningham.

The UC Santa Barbara product settled in after the second and retired 10 Knights in a row until Rondon broke the stretch with a leadoff single in the sixth. No. 15 White Sox prospect Charlie Tilson was retired on a sacrifice bunt and Bieber whiffed Alfredo Gonzalez on four pitches, then got some help from top-ranked Cleveland prospect Francisco Mejia. The catcher nailed Rondon trying to swipe third to complete an inning-ending double play.

In all, Bieber tossed 58 of his 93 pitches for strikes and limited hard contact with seven groundouts by 21 overall batters.

After Charlotte tied the game in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Cunningham, No. 6 Indians prospect Yu Chang responded in the ninth with a walk-off two-run dinger.