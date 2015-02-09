Watkins falls short in 'Wolves' no-no hunt

The Detroit right-hander fell an out short of the no-hitter, but led Double-A Erie to a 3-0 victory over Richmond with his best start -- by far -- of 2019, a season in which he has shuffled between the Eastern and International Leagues. Watkins struck out eight, walked three and shaved more than a run off his Double-A ERA, bringing it down to 4.25.

Spenser Watkins was visibly frustrated when he left Thursday night's game. He had collected 26 outs before allowing a hit. But another pitcher handled the 27th.

Video: Jones breaks up Erie's no-hit bid

The 2014 30th-round pick issued consecutive one-out walks in the first inning, but retired the next two batters to escape the jam. Watkins (3-1) worked 1-2-3 frames in the second and third. He needed only eight pitches to navigate the fourth, which followed a 40-minute rain delay. He struck out the side in the fifth. Three more innings came and went. Nothing changed.

When he went back to the hill for the ninth, Watkins had retired 23 consecutive batters. Johneshwy Fargas drew a four-pitch walk to end that streak. Sergio Alcantara snagged Bryce Johnson's line drive to short for the first out. No. 28 Giants prospect Jalen Miller popped out in foul territory. Ryder Jones, the Flying Squirrels' last hope, fouled off three pitches.

Gameday box score

One strike away from a no-hitter, Jones smacked Watkins' 105th pitch for an opposite-field double down the left-field line. Third baseman Daniel Pinero might had a play had he not been shifted away from a traditional defensive positioning.

So close to completing the milestone effort, Watkins stood on the infield grass with his hands on his knees. the 26-year-old yelled into his glove before SeaWolves manager Mike Rabelo passed the ball to Drew Carlton for the final out. The right-hander walked Jacob Heyward to load the bases, but struck out Peter Maris to end the game and earn his 10th save.

Josh Lester clubbed his 11th home run. Frank Schwindel and Kody Eaves drove in a run apiece with a sacrifice fly.