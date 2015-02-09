Cardinals' Carlson crushes two homers

St. Louis' second-ranked prospect finished 3-for-5 with two long balls and a double in the Cardinals' 7-3 win over the Travelers at Hammons Field. It marked his second career two-homer game, the first coming just over three weeks ago against Amarillo.

Dylan Carlson opened up Double-A Springfield's game Sunday with a homer, and he went back for seconds at the end.

Video: Springfield's Dylan Carlson homers again

Carlson fouled off the first pitch he saw from Mariners No. 9 prospect Justus Sheffield, then worked three straight balls before sending the fifth offering over the fence in right-center field. It was his seventh leadoff homer this season.

MLB.com's No. 52 overall prospect later doubled in the seventh inning off left-hander Matt Tenuta. An inning later, he belted another solo shot to right-center, this time off right-hander Joey Gerber.

With 21 homers this year, Carlson's comfortably in the Texas League lead. He sits four ahead of Astros No. 17 prospect Ronnie Dawson of Corpus Christi and Gabriel Cancel of Northwest Arkansas with 17.

Carlson's line climbed to .285/.364/.526 on the season. His OPS of .889 sits second in the Texas League, 17 points behind Houston's sixth-ranked prospect Abraham Toro of the Hooks.

Top Seattle prospect Jarred Kelenic went 1-for-4 in his Double-A debut. He batted .290/.353/.485 in 46 games with Class A Advanced Modesto to earn the promotion after opening the year with a .309/.394/.586 line over 50 games for Class A West Virginia.