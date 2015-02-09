Gorman shows off power again for Cardinals

The Cardinals first-round pick blasted his fifth homer in as many games, but Rookie-level Johnson City fell to Bristol, 6-3, on Thursday at Boyce Cox Field.

Nolan Gorman wasted no time showcasing his plus-power throughout his first two weeks in the professional ranks, and it doesn't look like he'll be taking his foot off the gas pedal any time soon.

Selected with the 19th overall pick in this year's Draft, Gorman showed off prodigious power in his senior year at Sandra Day O'Connor High School, smashing 10 home runs while hitting .421 in 32 games. That came on the heels of winning the All-Star Game High School Home Run Derby at Marlins Park and the Under Armour All-American Game Home Run Derby at Wrigley Field in 2017.

The 18-year-old third baseman maintained the status quo, going deep in his second professional at-bat against Bluefield on June 19 and notching his first multi-homer game against Kingsport on Saturday. Now sporting a .304 average with an Appalachian League-best six homers and the fourth-highest OPS at 1.146, he's shown patience at plate as well, walking 10 times in 56 plate appearances.

Leading off the second inning against No. 13 Pirates prospect Steven Jennings on Thursday, the 18-year-old fought off a two-strike offering and legged out an infield single.

After a groundout in the third and a flyout in the fifth, Gorman stepped up in the eighth against Bristol reliever Leandro Pina. On the second pitch of the at-bat, the Phoenix native connected on a solo blast to right field. The homer gave him his fourth multi-hit effort in his last five games.

For Bristol, Pirates 15th-rounder Jonah Davis went 2-for-4 and collected his fifth home run of the season while Chase Lambert added three hits and two RBIs in the victory.